Those of you scoping out New York City bookstores for potential Penn Badgley sightings may be disappointed, but if you're a regular at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles , you might be in luck, as You plans to film its second season out West.

After (spoiler) our female protagonist Beck meets her tragic end near the end of season one, Badgley's Joe will head for sunny Los Angeles, just like the character does in Caroline Kepnes's sequel book titled Hidden Bodies . A seedy Hollywood backdrop might provide the perfect cover for the creepy murderer , who, according to You series showrunner Sera Gamble , "is not out there looking for love."

What the brooding, sociopathic critic of modern relationships and millennial social media addiction does find, however, is a new leading lady who might provide a breath of fresh air in new episodes of the series. You appears to be keeping its casting-related news in the Netflix family for now, as Victoria Pedretti, known for her role as the troubled Nell Crain on The Haunting of Hill House , joins the cast in season two (she'll also hit the big screen this summer in Quentin Tarantino 's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood , as Lulu, or Leslie Van Houten, a Manson family member convicted of murder). Per reports from Entertainment Weekly , she'll play Love Quinn, the new female lead of this You season.

Unlike Beck, Love Quinn is not a broke graduate student with an unexplainably expensive West Village apartment. Rather, she is a free spirit trapped in a boring day job, or, according to EW , "an aspiring chef working as a produce manager in a high-end grocery store" who "is uninterested in the world of social media, branding, and self-promotion, focused instead on leading an interesting life." Well, her life will surely become interesting—to say the least—once she meets the "heartbroken" Joe Goldberg. Bookstores and subway platforms are over. Joe is all about grocery-store produce-aisle meet-cutes now.

Of course, as of right now, Netflix is keeping any major spoilers from season two hush-hush. Nobody knows whether Paco, the young neighbor Joe looks out for and protects from his mom's abusive boyfriend in season one, will follow the bookseller all the way out West. Hari Nef's pretentious grad-student character, Blythe, and her bookselling boyfriend, Ethan (played by Zach Cherry), have also not been added to new episodes at the moment, and there is no news on Beck's remaining (read: still living) friends, played by Nicole Kang and Kathryn Gallagher. There also has yet to be confirmation about the return of Candace, Joe's first girlfriend, who mysteriously disappeared and then reappeared at the bookstore in the final moments of season one.

There is still room for some fun fan theories, though. Those flashback scenes in season one indicate that there will likely be some flashback scenes in season two, which could bring to light some more intel on Joe and his murderous ambitions, or at least shed some light on what Beck and company were like before she and Joe even met. After Joe killed Shay Mitchell's Peach Salinger, he saw her ghost, which leads one to believe that Candace could also be an apparition, haunting Joe from the beyond. Maybe Beck will haunt him all the way to the West Coast, too. Imagine Beck and Peach, burying the hatchet between themselves and spooking Joe while he flirts with a flighty supermarket produce manager in Los Angeles. You don't need curtains in the afterlife, but you might need a good partner if you plan to plague the man who murdered you in cold blood and drove all the way to California just to get away with it.

