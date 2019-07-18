Over the course of his five-year tenure at the helm of one of Paris's buzziest labels, Y/Project , the designer Glenn Martens has repeatedly divided the internet with offerings like thigh-high Ugg boots and $315 denim panties . But with its latest fall/winter accessories campaign, the label has truly outdone itself.

As Martens recently told W , Martens wants his avant-garde, often unisex clothes to be for everyone —including, apparently, models who've been transformed into robots, and programmed to, upon command via remote controls, engage in all manners of oral pleasures. They might be the technological imaginings of the artist Frederik Heyman, but the campaign somehow still manages to be even more explicit than Eckhaus Latta 's infamous ads for spring 2017, which featured real models literally having (pixelated) sex .

There's a video, too, though since it's apparently too explicit for Instagram, watching it requires being a bit more proactive than a simple scroll. The version that Martens posted on Thursday morning was only a blurred snippet of the full video—which you can see on Y/Project's website . (The accessories that the campaign is actually promoting, which include giant ceramic, Kamasutra-inspired necklaces designed by Stéphanie D'heygere, on the other hand, have managed to escape censorship.)

As with Eckhaus Latta, Instagram has yet to take down Y/Project's images—and, unlike Eckhaus Latta, the label's website has yet to crash. So far, the reception has been overwhelmingly positive: heart, fire, and applause emojis have flooded the posts' comments sections, which admittedly are studded with a few along the lines of "Boii what the fuck" and "Idk what I'm looking at." So far, at least one of the campaign stars, named Lumi , has spelled it out for them: "I'm eating ass in this Y/Project campaign ✨," she captioned a repost of the video. "Go check it out ❤️."

