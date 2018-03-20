Outside of sharing behind-the-scenes photos , Zac Efron hasn't revealed much about his portrayal of Ted Bundy in Joe Berlinger's Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile . That is, until now. Efron finally opened up about his transformation into one of the most gruesome serial killers in American history, responsible for the assault, rape, and murder of at least 30 women, much of which took place during the 1970s.

"It's very interesting," he tells Entertainment Tonight . "I think the movie itself is really deep."

For those concerned about the portrayal of Bundy, Efron offered assurance that the film doesn't glamorize the murderer at all. "It doesn't really glorify Ted Bundy," he says. "He wasn't a person to be glorified. It simply tells a story and sort of how the world was able to be charmed over by this guy who was notoriously evil and the vexing position that so many people were put in, the world was put in. It was fun to go and experiment in that realm of reality."

"Fun" isn't exactly the word that comes to mind when thinking of Bundy, but Efron is likely talking about the experience of getting to inhabit a serious character, which is somewhat of a departure from his Disney-heavy résumé. It also helps that he didn't go into too deep of a hole while trying to figure out how to inhabit Bundy's mind. "I didn't take it home," he says. "I didn't go full method and I didn't have to like do any weird stuff to anybody to get into character. It's a different type of film."

Impressively, Efron has been switching between polar roles throughout the process: playing Ted Bundy and playing a friend Matthew McConaughey makes on his journey in Harmony Korine's modern take on Cheech and Chong called The Beach Bum . "I got to meet up with Matthew McConaughey and do a couple days on Beach Bum ," Efron says of the experience. "It's gonna be awesome. It was one of the most fun sets I've ever been on. I'm so excited for that movie overall and for Matthew. We go way back [since like the movie] Paperboy . I looked up to that guy my entire life, basically."

