There's nothing like seeing your favorite teen heartthrobs transform into particularly prolific serial killers (only onscreen, of course) to bring years-long crushes to a screeching halt. Such is the case with Zac Efron , whose turn as Ted Bundy in the upcoming film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile continues to be all of those things, and puts a swift end to his days as Hollywood's go-to bonehead frat star.

On Thursday, Efron took to Instagram to share the latest photo—the first since the slew of behind-the-scenes shots he shared in February—of his transformation into Bundy, coinciding with this week's announcement that Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January. In the picture, he wears a '70s-style blue suit over a white button-down shirt and patterned tie, and sports Bundy's signature wavy locks; the snapshot appears to have been taken in a courthouse, likely from a scene depicting one of Bundy's three trials for his assorted murders and other crimes.

And here, for reference, is Bundy in July 1978, looking extremely Efron-esque (or vice versa).

Earlier this year, throughout the filming of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile , Efron shared several more photos of himself in character as Bundy, including shots escaping arrest by jumping out a window; having a moment with Lily Collins , who plays Bundy's ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer; and flashing an especially wicked, evil, and vile grin at director Joe Berlinger.

Efron has promised that the film will be "really deep ." "It doesn't really glorify Ted Bundy," he told Entertainment Tonight in March. "He wasn't a person to be glorified. It simply tells a story and sort of how the world was able to be charmed over by this guy who was notoriously evil and the vexing position that so many people were put in, the world was put in. It was fun to go and experiment in that realm of reality."

While it's perhaps troubling to hear that playing a man convicted of attacking, torturing, and killing dozens of women was "fun," rest assured that Efron didn't take on any of Bundy's tendencies while filming. "I didn't take it home," he told ET . "I didn't go full Method and I didn't have to, like, do any weird stuff to anybody to get into character. It's a different type of film."

