At the very end of September, Angelina Jolie once again turned premiere night into family movie night by bringing her kids along to the debut of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in Los Angeles. Now, a full week and a half later, it turns out that the evening doubled as the debut of something else: 14-year-old Zahara Jolie-Pitt's jewelry line.

The line makes Jolie-Pitt the first of her six siblings to embrace their scion status, but it doesn't seem like she's about to turn into an influencer any time soon. She introduced the line so quietly that the evening's only jewelry-related standout seemed to be the giant 50-carat diamond brooch in the shape of a scorpion that Jolie pinned to her hip.

Pinterest Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Narley Jolie-Pitt and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt attend the Los Angeles premiere of Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil at El Capitan Theatre on September 30, 2019. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Pinterest Zahara Jolie-Pitt wearing her jewelry designs at the Los Angeles premiere of Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil at El Capitan Theatre on September 30, 2019. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Jolie designed the scorpion herself, with the help of the jeweler Robert Procop, who designed the 16-carat engagement ring that Brad Pitt used to propose to Jolie. Now, Jolie-Pitt is working with Procop, too, as well as following in her mom's footsteps in donating the proceeds to charity. According to People , the Zahara Collection will benefit the House of Ruth Shelters, a transitional housing center for battered women and children in Los Angeles.

As for what will actually go on sale at a handful of Saks Fifth Avenue stores in November, it'll supposedly involve pink sapphire and white and pink quartz. For now, though, you'll just have to do your best to zoom in on the earrings, bracelet, and ring that Jolie-Pitt chose to serve as a sneak peek.

Pinterest Zahara Jolie-Pitt wearing her jewelry designs at the Los Angeles premiere of Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil at El Capitan Theatre on September 30, 2019. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

