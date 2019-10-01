Angelina Jolie proved once again that she is possibly one of the coolest moms in Hollywood as she brought five of her six children to the Los Angeles premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil , a film in which she plays the titular character.

The gang was (almost) all there: Pax Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, and Knox Jolie-Pitt all made their way to the red carpet with their mom for the step-and-repeat, while Jolie's eldest son Maddox Jolie-Pitt was away at school.

It seems that in the past few years the actress has pivoted away from being as private as she once was, opening up about her divorce from Brad Pitt, starting a YouTube channel where she will document some of her humanitarian and philanthropic work across the globe, bringing her kids out to the occasional red carpet premiere in Hollywood and New York , celebrating Shiloh's 13th birthday at an escape room , and even joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thena in The Eternals .

The mother of six was also recently spotted trying not to cry while dropping her son off for his first day at Yonsei University International Campus in Incheon, South Korea. At the premiere, Jolie opened up about the experience of sending her kid away for school. "I thought I was preparing him to go. And I was making sure he had the right shoes, the right jacket, the right glasses," she told reporters during a Maleficent: Mistress of Evil press conference, before realizing it was her son who was the one preparing her for his departure and not the other way around. "I realized the entire week was all for me. He was just making sure that I was going to be OK...and he gave me a really big hug. Because he knew I needed it. He knew what I needed, and he gave it to me. So I left really proud," she continued. "I did cry," Jolie eventually admitted with a laugh.

