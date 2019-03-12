Angelina Jolie has been going everywhere with her children as of late, apparently on a mission to enlighten them culturally. Over the past few weeks alone, they've been her plus-ones to an art opening at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City and to a screening of a film by her friend Chiwetel Ejiofor, which is probably more high-brow activities than most can say they've done so far in 2019.

Stimulating as it might be, keeping things so educational can be a bit exhausting, which seems to be why she gave her little ones a break with their latest family outing on Monday night in Los Angeles. Rather than school them on deeper topics—Ejiofor's film, for example, follows a young boy on a mission to save his village from famine—Jolie brought them along to the premiere of Tim Burton's live-action remake of Disney's Dumbo.

The eldest of her six kids with Brad Pitt , 17-year-old Maddox and 15-year-old Pax, skipped out on the evening. (Though Jolie did apparently take Maddox on a tour of New York University.) The rest, on the other hand, looked thrilled to be on the red carpet, where 14-year-old Zahara turned up in a sequined gown and platform sneakers, and her younger sibling Shiloh showed off braces. (Jolie, for her part, showed off her many back tattoos via an elegant, open-backed dress.)

Pinterest Angelina Jolie and her children Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, and Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt at the premiere of Disney's Dumbo in Los Angeles in March 2019. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

She wasn't alone in opting to bring her family instead of a date; "proud mama " Thandie Newton , who also brought along one of her children, Nico Parker, whose role in Dumbo marks her Hollywood debut. (She may be just 14 years old, but she might as well have been Newton's twin.) Also in attendance were Eva Green, Colin Farrell, and Helen Mirren , the latter of whom took it upon herself to illustrate the fact that the plot centers around an elephant with huge ears.

Pinterest Helen Mirren at the premiere of Disney's Dumbo in Los Angeles in March 2019. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Jolie has, of course, just shot a role in a Disney film herself: that of the titular character in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil , which is set to hit theaters this October.

