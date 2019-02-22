Angelina Jolie and her kids rarely make public appearances, but when they do, those overachievers are typically seeking some kind of cultural or charitable fulfillment . This week's family outing was no different: On Thursday evening, Jolie and four of her children—daughters Shiloh and Zahara , and sons Maddox and Pax—visited New York City's Museum of Modern Art to attend the opening night of the annual Doc Fortnight documentary film festival, where they took in the premiere of Prune Nourry's Serendipity .

At the event, Jolie and her kids posed with Nourry and Rajendra Roy, MoMA's chief curator of film, all pulling faces and goofing around with oversized fake eyeballs in the photos. The Jolie-Pitt party dressed to impress, and all within the same gallery-appropriate muted color scheme. Jolie wore a pair of black high-waisted cigarette trousers, a sparkly black V-neck top, and black pointy-toed pumps; Zahara sported a metallic black and silver patterned dress and black combat boots; and Shiloh donned black pants and a black long-sleeved polo shirt. Maddox, meanwhile, opted for dark jeans, a white shirt, and a black blazer, while Pax wore a navy sweater, black pants, and black and white sneakers.

Nourry's film, per MoMa , is a first-person documentary that "captures the subsequent evolution of her body, her work, her soul, and her mind" after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Thursday night's premiere also included a discussion with Nourry, and you can bet Jolie is the type of hands-on, outfit-coordinating mom who pressures her kids to participate in a Q&A.

Pinterest Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

The last time Jolie and her children were spotted out in public was back in November, when actress Sarah Ramos had the unexpected honor of stumbling upon their organic dog treat booth at an L.A. dog park. As seen in a photo she captured of the incredible scene, and as she described when she finally chose to share the photo several months later, the kids were selling treats to raise money for the Hope for Paws charity, with their mom supervising. No word yet on whether they set up a similar booth in Central Park during this week's trip to N.Y.C.

