Angelina Jolie is all about family time these days, and often that means bringing her children as her dates on the red carpet.

On Sunday, the actress and director brought her 14-year-old son Pax to the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, and on Tuesday , daughters Shiloh, 11, and Zahara, 13, were her plus-ones (or twos, you could say) to the 2018 National Board of Review Awards Gala, where the 42-year-old accepted the Freedom of Expression Award for her film First They Killed My Father . Shiloh, who recently injured herself during a family trip to Lake Tahoe, wore a black sling to match her black suit with white button down, while Zahara wore a black top and pants with a navy jacket. Jolie matched her daughters in a black Valentino dress with lace overlay. The two siblings also sported new accessories: matching sets of braces.

This isn't the first time that Angie has brought the whole family on her press tour for her latest movie. All six Jolie-Pitt children—Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne—attended the film's official premiere in New York City in September. It makes sense that Jolie would want to share the red carpet and accolades with her family, considering one of her reasons for making the film, which follows a family's trails during the Cambodian Civil War and is based on Jolie's close friend Loung Ung's memoir of the same name, was so that her oldest son Maddox could explore the history of the country of his birth. The 16-year-old even has an executive producer credit on the film, while brother Pax served as set photographer. In the Jolie-Pitt household, it seems that red carpets may continue to be a family affair.

Related: Angelina Jolie Talks Privilege and Family While Accepting Humanitarian Award From United Nations