Angelina Jolie 's children attend red carpet events, accompany their mom on United Nations missions , and are even starting to dabble in showbiz, but when they're out of the spotlight, they're just regular kids. They go to the movie theater , visit theme parks , and, according to a not-so-sneaky photo captured by Parenthood actress Sarah Ramos , sometimes even rope their very famous mom into selling organic dog treats with them at the park.

In the picture, which Ramos explained was taken in November, Jolie and three of her kids—two of whom definitely saw right through Ramos's attempts to surreptitiously get the shot—can be seen sitting on a bench with another friend or nanny in what has since been identified as the Silver Lake Dog Park in Los Angeles. In front of them is a folding table laden with paper bags of said dog treats and decorated with a handmade sign. "I'm not sure why God chose me to tell this story but I have to fulfill my calling," Ramos captioned the truly spectacular post, in which she progressively zooms in on the photo for a closer look at Jolie, dressed in a casual T-shirt and cardigan and waiting expectantly for customers to arrive.

Ramos explained the surreal situation further in a series of videos on her Instagram Story on Thursday, noting that she waited months to share the photo in an effort to protect the Jolie-Pitt family's privacy. "I felt really conflicted. I thought, this is the story of our times; this completely ruined my day. Everything was changed after I went to the dog park," she said. "Also, I know now that Angelina's kids knew I was taking that photo and I wasn't getting anything past anybody, but I'm still glad I took the photo. And I'm sorry that's their lives."

She also revealed that, of course, the Jolie-Pitt children weren't selling the treats for their own profit but, much like their service-focused mother, were raising money for "some charity." "Maybe it was the kids' idea to go do something fun in the neighborhood—be a normal mom and a normal fam," Ramos mused, then added, "Another important piece of information is that TMZ did actually report that Angie and her kids had been on a dog walk earlier that day—they didn't know the half of it. They didn't see this going down. This was just a neighborhood event."

The moral of this story? Keep your eyes peeled next time you talk a walk through the park: You might just spot a Jolie-Pitt learning the value of a dollar.

