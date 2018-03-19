In its opening weekend, the rebooted Tomb Raider film, starring Alicia Vikander as fierce video-game heroine Lara Croft, raked in a respectable $23,525,000; a few of those dollars reportedly belonged to Angelina Jolie , the original Lara Croft. According to the Daily Mail , Jolie took four of her children — Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9 — to an afternoon screening of the film in Los Angeles on Sunday.

It seems the respect is mutual between Vikander and Jolie, who donned Lara's signature French braid, tank top, and sporty shorts in both the 2001 original film version of the game Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and its 2003 sequel, The Cradle of Life . (Vikander's franchise takes place before Jolie's, as a prequel of sorts.) Vikander recently told People , "I think [Jolie] is an incredible actress and I also look up to her, being a filmmaker and a producer. But I took on this role because I felt like there was really a drive with the people that were already on board on this project, but to make something new." It seems her own drive (and extremely intense workouts , which resulted in 12 new pounds of muscle) have paid off: Early reviews of the movie say Vikander is the best part of the reboot.

Lately, Jolie has taken to bringing some or all of her six children to her public appearances, from movie premieres to humanitarian causes. Daughters Shiloh and Zahara attended the 2018 National Board of Review Awards Gala in January and met with Syrian refugees at the Zaatari Refugee Camp in Jordan later that month. And back in September, the entire Jolie-Pitt brood showed up to support the New York City premiere of First They Killed My Father , the Cambodian civil war–focused film their mom directed with help from 16-year-old son Maddox, who got an executive producer credit on the Netflix production.

