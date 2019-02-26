If time feels like it's standing still, just look at a photo of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt 's six children. Every time they pop up in public, always just a little more grown than before, it's a reminder that time never stops blasting forward. Indeed, all six of Jolie and Pitt's children gave us another marker of the passage of time last night by posing together for a rare family red carpet photo.

That included 17-year-old Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, 15-year-old Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 14-year-old Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, 12-year-old Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt. In their latest family photo, the twins stand alongside Jolie, with Pax, Shiloh, Zahara, and Maddox in a row. The occasion for their outing? They were on hand to support their mom as she moderated a panel as part of a screening of Netflix's new film, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind — the directorial debut of Chiwetel Ejiofor, who also stars in the project alongside Maxwell Simba, Aïssa Maïga, Lily Banda, Lemogang Tsipa, Philbert Falakeza, Joseph Marcell, and Noma Dumezweni. The story is a family-friendly one of a boy who saves his Malawian village from famine by building a windmill. It just dropped on the streaming service last month, January 25. (Ejiofor is part of the cast of Jolie's Maleficent 2 , and previously appeared with the actress in 2012's Salt , in case you're wondering how the two are friends).

Pinterest Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

This isn't the first time Jolie's kids have made a public appearance at a film screening. Just a couple of years ago, the brood — minus Maddox — posed together on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival. Before that, they did the same at the premiere of Kung Fu Panda 3 , which their mom contributed to as Master Tigress. The Jolie-Pitt kids have also stepped out recently to visit the Louvre and to spend the day at an amusement park outside of London, which was part of their mom's 43rd birthday celebration this past June. Plus, just a few days ago, Shiloh, Zahara, Maddox and Pax went to New York City's Museum of Modern Art for the opening night of the annual Doc Fortnight documentary film festival. They were there to see the premiere of Prune Nourry's Serendipity . With their proximity to the film and art worlds, it won't be surprising if the Jolie-Pitt children become regulars of their own accord on the red carpet soon. Considering how fast they're growing up, it's nigh.

