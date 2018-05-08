The 2018 Met Gala red carpet delivered crowns, veils, and Pope Rihanna —but in terms of perhaps the biggest statement going above the neck that doesn't involve any headwear, that honor goes to none other than Zendaya .

The 21-year-old singer/actress/social activist channeled a Christian heroine of centuries past, Joan of Arc, for her Met Gala look. Paying homage to the female warrior and patron saint of France (who was burned at the stake at 19 after leading a French army to victory), Zendaya arrived in head-to-toe silver armor with a beaded train and chain-mail detailing designed by Versace. But completing the fierce look was Zendaya’s fresh bob, featuring blunt bangs and the most enviable deep red hue à la Joan of Arc herself.

The new bob and shade looks nothing short of perfection on Zendaya (of course)—and it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. Hairstylist Ursula Stephen’s Instagram Stories shows Zendaya’s hair being cut and dyed the new fiery hue. No wig here. When debuting the look to stylist Law Roach, Roach can be seen shouting “I can’t stand it” on Stephen’s stories.

This isn’t the first time that Zendaya has made a strong hair statement on the Met Gala red carpet: Last year , she rocked her natural locks in a stunning Afro along with a Dolce and Gabbana gown. And in 2016, Stephen cut her hair into a tight black bob to accompany her Michael Kors gown. But the red hue delivers a whole new shade of envy that might just be Zendaya’s best look yet—or, at least, until her next red carpet appearance.

