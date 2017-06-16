Drake's love life is harder to keep track of than Taylor Swift's. No one knows that better than Zoë Kravitz , who was rumored to have dated the Canadian heartthrob sometime in 2013. Both Kravitz and Drake have always demurred on their supposed romance when asked about it in subsequent years, but now Kravitz is addressing their sparks on the one and only late-night program where rumors go to die, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen .

When taking calls from viewers during the show's candid call-in segment, Kravitz was asked by a viewer point-blank if she and Drake were ever involved, which stemmed from the duo being spotted at a Beyoncé concert looking cute together.

“We hung out for a minute, but we are very good friends,” she responded. Cohen, always one for the hot tea, pressed on for more details: “You hung out, like, mashed a little bit?”

“We hung out a little bit," Kravitz explained with a laugh. "You know, it’s like how I hang out, I don’t know how you hang out.” Oh, Cohen had a feeling what "hang out" entailed. “Well, if I was hanging out with Drake, I know what I’d be doing with him. Let me put it that way,” he joked. Kravitz didn't disagree: "He's a cutie!"

Of course, Drake later went to much more high-profile "hang outs" with Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez, who recently made light of their romance during a performance .

Later in her Watch What Happens Live appearance, Kravitz also discussed what it was like to have her Big Little Lies costar Nicole Kidman as her father's fiancé for a short period of time. (Kidman and Lenny Kravitz were a couple in the mid-2000s, but they never married.)

"She was always so, so nice to me, and I hadn’t seen her since I was like 13 years old,” she explained when asked if it was odd to work alongside Kidman for the HBO miniseries. “But she was always so, so sweet to me, so it was nice to see her again. And she’s also very professional, so it was not weird at all.”

