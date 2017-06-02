Jennifer Lopez used to call Drake on his cell phone, late night when she needed his love — at least, that's what she says now.

Yes, even though Drake and J.Lo, the celebrity couple no one was ever quite sure was a real couple, is over , Jennifer seems to have shed new light on the under-wraps relationship. As first reported by Hollywood Life , the pop diva apparently referred to Drake as a "booty call" while on stage at her Las Vegas show.

In a video recorded during the concert, J.Lo can be seen working it for the crowd, as per usual, when the music slows down, and a little musical interlude that sounds suspiciously like Drake's hit "Hotline Bling" plays. Lopez stops dancing and with her hand on her hip, says, "Huh, booty call," loud and clear for all to hear.

This isn't the first time the rumored former couple has acknowledged the speculation surrounding their old romance. In March, Drake dropped the track "Free Smoke," off More Life , in which he mentions — you guessed it — hitting up J.Lo via text. "I drunk text J.Lo / Old numbers so I bounce back / Boy Wonder gotta bounce back," Drake raps in the song.

To be fair, it's not completely apparent whether Jennifer, who is now dating baseball legend Alex Rodriguez , is on stage calling out Drake or just making reference to the song "Hotline Bling," which is, obviously, a song completely about booty calls. But as the owner of the most famous booty in the biz, it's safe to say Lopez likely knew exactly what she was doing by including the track in her own performance. After all, we know when that hotline bling, that can only mean one thing.

Check out J.Lo's shout out for yourself in the video clip below:

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez: Women Get More Confident as They Get Older

Drake’s “Hotline Bling” Gets Reimagined by 13 Celebrities: