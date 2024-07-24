20 Beauty Travel Essentials for Your Summer Vacation

As seasoned travelers, we take packing very seriously. Our approach? Don’t skimp on essentials, and don’t leave your necessary objects behind. Wether you’re spending a weekend on Cape Cod or strolling the cobbled streets of Palermo, preparation is always key. Shopping for what you forget or need on your trip can be a fun task, but when it comes to our beauty routine, there are nonnegotiables: the European flat iron that tames even the wildest of locks, a nourishing hair mask for those impromptu hotel bathroom spa sessions, a trusty probiotic drink that keeps us feeling and looking our best. So whether you’re traveling an hour outside the city or wandering abroad, take a moment to read up on our must-have beauty travel necessities, which ensure we’re always prepped to the nines.

Have This Item With You at All Times. Trust Us.

Number one on the list is GHD’s Chronos flat iron; I wouldn’t dare go to Europe in the summertime without this trusty tool (or even glamping, frankly). This product is at the top of its game and does the job fast, telling your frizzy hair to go to hell in a handbag. I recommend picking one up immediately upon arrival to your travel destination, whether at a local salon or drugstore. Important side note: a plug adaptor might not work with the GHD Chronos. If you order this product before your trip, make sure you opt for a model with continent-specific plugs.

Unbeatable Sun Protection

Don’t feel guilty for splurging on this high-quality body sunscreen—sun protection is obviously not just for the sake of vanity, it’s also vital protection against skin cancer. We love this sunscreen for its light, invisible formulation that intensifies with heat, sweat, and water, thanks to Syncroshield Repair Technology. Plus, it features licorice root extract, perfect for soothing irritated skin. (Added tip: for days on the boat, get the smaller 50-ml. size for $25).

Smooth Hands and Body, Even in the Stickiest Heat

This product is fantastic to use on the body, but I always pack it as a rejuvenating hand scrub for my travels, especially amid harsh weather. It’s more than just pleasant—Tata Harper’s scrub truly revitalizes by gently removing dead skin. Infused with premium plant botanicals like high-grade sunflower and olive oils, plus healing arnica, the scrub ensures my hands stay incredibly silky-smooth.

For the Softest Feet All Summer Long

Because you simply cannot leave the house with unsightly, dry, cracked heels and feet. Scorching weather, strolls on the beach, or nights out in heels might wreak havoc on your feet this summer. But this foot serum set comes with an easy-to-pack foot file that you use first to gently exfoliate dead skin. Follow with the hydrating, lightweight serum, which feels neither sticky nor heavy.

A Soothing Serum After Too Much Sun

Copper plays an important role in the production of melanin, which also acts as the body’s internal sunblock. That said, the ingreident is an excellent skin healer—and we highly recommend using this serum at night, after a long day spent in the sun (or too many harsh products). Allies of Skin’s serum has a light, breathable consistency that feels lovely on the skin and uses the power of potent tripeptides to repair, as well as reduce redness.

For a Brighter Face in a Matter of Minutes

Make sure to pack at least one of these in your makeup kit prior to your trip. The 111Skin Rose Gold Brightening Mask is a quick skincare pick-me-up that effectively brightens your face, perfect for those moments when time is tight—like when you’re just off a plane and rushing to a celebration. The peptide-rich formula delivers a stunning glow that lasts beautifully all day and night.

The Ultimate Skin Hangover Cure

We kid you not when we say this mask is magic in a jar. Seeing is believing, and the results are pretty fab. Infused with regenerative apple stem cells and Swiss watercress from Valmont’s gardens, this oxygen-rich marvel revitalizes tired skin like no other. Apply the mask after your usual cleansing ritual, and leave it on for at least 10 minutes before rinsing. Or, for deeper hydration, I leave it on overnight and let it work its magic while I sleep.

A Fabulous Lip Gloss (With SPF!)

Why settle for anything less than a chic lip color that also shields your precious lips from the sun’s damaging effects? Created by science prodigy and beauty guru Sophie Bai, this lip oil defends against harmful UVA/UVB and visible light. We loved all the various pigments, which lasted during a particularly long night out.

The Loveliest Rouge

Any hues from Lisa Eldridge’s color palette are exceptional—but she truly nailed this red like no other. It’s a great shade to instantly pump up the glam (and drama) on a vacation look. Eldridge’s Velvet Lipstick range is sublime in long-lasting wear, performance, and undertones.

The Best TSA-Friendly Sunscreen

Easy application, high-quality sun protection, and a great size to pop into your weekend tote—what more could you want from a sunscreen? While the zinc oxide formulation does an excellent job at protecting against UVA and UVB rays, it’s important to remember that you need to reapply every two hours, always.

For Immune System Support and Bloat Relief

Another essential I carry while traveling isn’t just for immune support—it also combats inflammation, especially after long plane rides (crucial for feeling confident in a bikini on day one of your trip). This liquid probiotic is my top choice because its water-based formula ensures the bacteria remains active, surviving much better in the acidic environment of your stomach, which enhances its effectiveness.

For Healthy Hair Abroad

You need to buy this product, full stop. It will be especially useful if you’ll be styling your hair, jumping into salt water or getting blowouts during your vacay. At the top of the list, your hair needs moisture—and this mask, infused with nutrient-rich moringa oil, is the ultimate hydrator with the finest ingredients.

For Kissable, Hydrated Lips

A superior lip treatment we’ve been using for the past month—and are now certain that it’ll have a permanent space next to my bed, on my office desk, and in my handbag. Not only does it smell heavenly, but the nourishing oil formulation keeps lips happy, smooth, and hydrated beautifully.

To Revive Tired Skin

There are countless skincare tools out there, but recently, I’ve been taking the Shani Darden facial sculpting wand along on trips. I find it especially effective when my skin feels fatigued and fine lines start to appear, requiring a boost in circulation. After applying a small dab of the provided gel, I focus on areas that seem to sag, including around the eyes. The best part is, once fully charged, this device lasts a surprisingly long time without requiring an adapter.

The Overnight Mask for Night One of Your Trip

A must before bedtime the first night you arrive at your destination—you’ll wake up with baby-soft, smooth skin in the morning. This sensational overnight mask offers impressive results like tightening and smoothing, thanks to the botanical infusion of precious saffron flowers and Japanese lilyturf.

A Nighttime Supplement That’ll Ease Sore Muscles

There’s no better magnesium supplement on the market. This brand consistently delivers superior quality and is always our top choice. Magnesium, renowned for its myriad health benefits, supports sleep and offers anti-inflammatory properties in particular, making it an excellent travel buddy. I make it a nightly ritual to relieve sore muscles after a long day of hiking or sightseeing, and of course, to promote restful sleep.

For Au Naturel Hair Post-Ocean Swim

We haven’t seen such excellent frizz control in a while. Use this product, which is more like a hair cream, on day two of your blowout to tame any wayward frizz. We love that there’s never a heavy feel with this one. Do not leave home without it.

For Some Hotel-Room Comfort

Bring relaxation with you, no matter where you are. We find this beautifully formulated rose spray perfect for infusing your hotel room with a comforting vibe, ensuring every stay feels a little more like home.

For Those Slinky Nights Out...

For under $10, you can purchase and pack a necessary item that can make or break the sexiest dress or top: a set of super-strong boob tape, adhesive, and silicone nipple covers.