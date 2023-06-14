10 Classic Colognes That Make the Perfect Father’s Day Gift

Although Father’s Day is fast approaching (it’s on Sunday, June 18th; you’re forgiven if the date slipped your mind this year) there’s still time to purchase a gift that represents your love and appreciation for the dad or dad figure in your life. Below, the W editors share their favorite men’s or gender-neutral fragrances that make the perfect present—from classics like Chanel’s Allure Homme to the latest release from Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris.

Frederic Malle describes this scent as “unapologetically manly,” but I disagree—it’s gentle, relaxed and open. Top notes of ginger, citrus, and nutmeg freshen up an amber musk with leather accord and hints of vetiver and frankincense. It’s a fragrance you’ll never get tired of. If anything, it evokes an evolved sort of manliness (one that definitely knows how to deliver a genuine apology). —Andrea Whittle, Features Director

I love colognes that have some element of freshness to them. Enter: Guerlain's Vétiver scent, which features a woody accord mixed with spices and tobacco. This may sound like a fairly “typical” blueprint for men’s fragrances, but Guerlain puts an almost airy spin on a classic that imbues it with modernity. —Maxine Wally, Senior Digital Editor

Byredo put every amazing scent into their eau de parfum Open Sky—which consists of vetiver, black pepper, citrus, and the best part: palo santo. The heart notes of hemp leaves and top notes of pomelo dance together gracefully to create a parfum with much depth. As a plus, the sleek bottle will make pops feel like he’s a cool dad. —Che Baez, Associate Visuals Editor

Growing up, this was my dad’s favorite cologne—he said the scent mixed well with his Three Flowers Brilliantine hair pomade. I have fond memories of the classic bottle standing tall and proud in his medicine cabinet, and I can still envision him giving himself a spritz on the neck and wrists to this day. —M.W.

As the oldest perfume house in Italy, the Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella can trace its roots all the way back to a Florentine garden cultivated by Dominican friars in 1221. If that heady backstory doesn’t sell you on the iconic brand, the Alba di Seoul cologne will. Fresh, sweet top notes of bergamot and nutmeg are invigorated by an earthy, floral blend of violet, lavender, and jasmine in the heart. But it’s the spicy base of patchouli, amber, cedarwood, and musk that combine for a truly intense olfactory experience. Somehow, it’s reminiscent of both fresh laundry and a wooded, grassy field at the same time. —Claire Valentine, Culture Editor

I’ve never been a huge fan of vanilla scents, but Char has completely changed all that. Henry Rose’s eau de parfum, with contains notes of Moroccan orange flower and just a hint of ginger, is subtle and light, not cloyingly sweet. It’s totally reframed how I regard vanilla-based colognes and perfumes. —M.W.

I’ve always loved Bulgari’s scents for men, but they discontinued the light blue classic a few years ago, so I haven’t smelled anything I’ve wanted to gift a man in years—until now. Recently, I tested the new Aqua Media from Maison Francis Kurkdjian and I instantly loved it. It’s a lighter, unisex scent, but it is what I envision the perfect man to smell like: a light but substantial presence, full of interesting layers, uncomplicated. I hope the fragrance house one day can make a male AI robot so I can purchase a few of those as well. —Maryam Lieberman, Contributing Beauty Editor

Even the most fragrance-averse people can get behind this mild, calming, unisex scent. According to its official product description, Aroma’s musky blend of cedarwood, orange oil, and a hint of patchouli is meant to be “Evocative of the Amazon at dawn.” But the best compliment I’ve received while wearing it? “You smell expensive.” Now my husband is stealing spritzes all the time. —Katie Connor, Executive Digital Director

This scent is the equivalent of a crisp, collared shirt: classic, goes with everything. There’s also a kiss of grapefruit blossom in Dior’s Homme Cologne that really brings it to life. An ex-boyfriend of mine wore this, and it’s the only thing I kept after the relationship came to a close. —M.W.

This is the signature scent of all the men in my family. My uncle purchased it for my older brother one Christmas many years ago and since then, it’s been the only thing he will wear. With Mysore sandalwood, fiery cinnamon, warm vanilla, and tonka bean, this cologne is perfect for day and night, and still unisex enough that when I steal my brother’s sweatshirts or uncle’s blazers (always laced with Santal) I get compliments, too. —Faith Brown, Social Media Editor