11 Outstanding Face Creams That Launched in 2023

This past year saw an unusually high amount of exemplary face creams and moisturizes launching from beauty and skincare brands. Below are our favorite formulations, which we think are worthy of your time—and your money. Consider some of these fabulous launches from 2023 for outstanding results (we’ve tested each and every one of them, along with the competitors). Don’t forget—an impeccable complexion takes more than just a high-quality face cream: proper sleep, hydration, nutrition, sunscreen, balanced hormones, and an occasional facial or dermatologist appointment are key for smooth, even, and hydrated skin. If you’ve covered all the bases above and decided it’s time to invest in a high-quality product to support your skin cells in their regeneration and repair process, read on.

Natura Bissé Diamond Luminous Perfecting Cream $240 See on Bergdorf Goodman Far too many face creams claim to brighten the skin, fade dark spots, and somehow keep the skin barrier hydrated. Rarely do we find ones that stick to their promises, but Natura Bissé’s new cream never let us down. It’s a high-quality concoction with the Spanish brand’s proprietary Lumiyouth Complex, which includes niacinamide for brightening and crystal illuminating peptides for a fab glow.

Pavise Dynamic Age Defense $148 See on Pavise Created by scientist Sophie Bai, Pavise’s Dynamic Age Defense cream is a multiuse face cream with 30 SPF sunscreen that repairs your skin marvelously. An added bonus: it firms and minimizes lines while also helping to diminish dark spots.

Dior Capture Totale Hyalushot $90 See on Dior This is a wickedly awesome new wrinkle corrector that’s already in a class of its own. Dior claims that one application of this magic cream is the equivalent of three shots of hyaluronic acid injections. The benefits are immediate; the composition contains 85 antiaging molecules to tighten and firm up your marionette lines, frown lines, and even crow’s feet. Using this product daily also helps extend the life of your latest Botox injection (if you go that route).

SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced Anti-Wrinkle Cream $185 See on Dermstore This product will address wrinkles now—and slow them down in the future. Launched in April, this gem of a face cream was specifically formulated to combat our skin’s glycation process, which is the gradual loosening of facial dermal proteins and natural skin sugars. It includes a hefty 18 percent of concentrated proxylane, an ingredient that specifically addresses skin laxity.

Sisley Supremÿa La Nuit Anti-aging Cream $940 See on Nordstrom A night cream that delivers second-to-none radiance overnight, Sisley’s composition uses targeted steps to promote detoxification and skin resynchronization. Twenty-five antiaging aggressors work while you sleep—so your skin can shine like glass the next day.

Chanel Sublimage La Crème Texture Suprême $445 See on Chanel If you’re craving divinely supple, softer, and more hydrated skin long-term, try Chanel’s latest cream. The fast-absorbing moisturizer penetrates seamlessly into the skin while delivering firmness with a subtle (and more importantly) natural glow. Vanilla planifolia is the key ingredient in the composition, replete with firming polyketones that provide unprecedented luster. To be worn on its own or under makeup, La Crème also comes with a travel-friendly refill.

La Mer Soft Cream $380 See on La Mer For all the diehard La Mer devotees who crave a softer, lighter version of the original that’s just as hydrating and transformative, Soft Cream is for you. This ultra-moisturizing cream contains a highly advanced delivery system utilizing billions of graduated spheres of La Mer’s Miracle Broth composition to provide the brand’s signature hydration and absorption benefits.

Le Domaine Skincare The Fluid Cream $242 See on Le Domaine The R&D behind this antiaging lotion is one of the most compelling we’ve seen in the past five years. The formulation helps minimize signs of aging from a science-backed standpoint—and, of course, from a superficial angle, the product goes on thin and milky, providing not only lasting hydration but long-term dewy, glowing skin.

Yon-Ka Time Resist Nuit Night Cream $150 See on Yon-Ka Your skin will feel like velvet in the morning and look like glass. Fortified with anti-inflammatory cell-regenerating plant stem cells, wakame extract, and healing shea butter, this night cream delivers formidable results with each use.

Monika Blunder Undercover Face Cream $95 See on Neiman Marcus This is our new favorite to apply under makeup to get the ultimate dewy look. The cream is abundantly rich with botanicals such as mountain arnica, edelweiss, and alpine rose, which keep skin hydrated throughout the day and evening.