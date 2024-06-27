The 11 Best New Beauty Products of June 2024

This product should be an absolute essential in your nighttime routine. The beauty elixir provides simultaneous serenity, in addition to science-backed skin and hair repair. To provide serenity, Calm (Beauty) is formulated with taurine and gaba, both of which are naturally occurring amino acids that help calm the nervous system and release stress. However, it’s always about vanity—and the hero ingredient that hooked us is spermidine. Spermidine is not only an excellent component for skin regeneration and oxidative stress, but it yields massive hair health benefits, including stimulating hair follicles, protecting strands from oxidative stress, and according to some scientific studies, aiding to maintain the natural color of the hair (but of course, take into consideration genetics, age, and lifestyle).