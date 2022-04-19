Just like there’s always time to find new beauty products to integrate into your skin and makeup routine, it’s important to make time to support all kinds of communities in the beauty space. With so many Black, Indigenous, and POC beauty entrepreneurs releasing new launches monthly, there’s no reason not to dip into a new product or two. (And there is never not a good excuse for finding an exceptional mask or healing overnight hair oil.) Below, we’ve highlighted some of the finest new beauty launches from our favorite BIPOC-owned brands, all of which we have deemed exceptional and absolutely worth your money.