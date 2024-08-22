The 10 Best Beauty Products That Launched in August

This is the premiere eye cream of the year, no question. Overnight skin regeneration is at its very best with Sisley’s newly formulated eye cream. The product targets 25 antiaging markers to promote cellular longevity and skin repair, and will leave you with an overall smoother eye area that looks vibrant and refreshed. Active ingredients such as yellow gentian extract (which diminishes the look of puffiness and acts on the appearance of multiple types of dark circles), a high-grade dose of alpha bisabolol (exceptional at soothing a dry or overtired eye area), and plum kernel oil support supple skin. This eye cream come with a sophisticated weighted eye tool for a kind of gua sha effect, stimulating micro-circulation while enhancing the absorption of its active ingredients.