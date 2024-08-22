The 10 Best Beauty Products That Launched in August
With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. In 2024, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.
This is the premiere eye cream of the year, no question. Overnight skin regeneration is at its very best with Sisley’s newly formulated eye cream. The product targets 25 antiaging markers to promote cellular longevity and skin repair, and will leave you with an overall smoother eye area that looks vibrant and refreshed. Active ingredients such as yellow gentian extract (which diminishes the look of puffiness and acts on the appearance of multiple types of dark circles), a high-grade dose of alpha bisabolol (exceptional at soothing a dry or overtired eye area), and plum kernel oil support supple skin. This eye cream come with a sophisticated weighted eye tool for a kind of gua sha effect, stimulating micro-circulation while enhancing the absorption of its active ingredients.
In a beauty landscape often marred by exorbitant prices and underwhelming results (trend can only carry so much), Natura Bissé’s new Inhibit face cream emerges as a genuine breakthrough. This remarkable product targets key expression zones—forehead, marionette lines, neck, and décolleté—delivering a visibly firmer and rejuvenated look. Infused with proprietary GravZero technology and biomimetic dermafill, it adeptly fills and plumps fatigued or hollow areas. While maintaining a regimen of facial massage, balanced nutrition, and your favorite treatments is still essential, of course, this extraordinary cream offers unparalleled lifting and revitalization.
With Dior’s new serum, you’ll feel the skin quickly absorbing the benefits of this superb product. It’s perfect for either layering with other serums or on its own, often eliminating the need for additional moisturizer in warmer weather. The powerfully nourishing omegas from Dior’s proprietary Rose De Granville petals firm effectively while moisturizing your skin without ever feeling heavy.
Because conventional soapy body washes (however beautifully packaged and marketed) are basically soap—and soap will dry out your skin, period. This new body wash from the Malibu-based clean beauty brand is a true revelation in terms of hydration. Infused with seaweed, it’s packed with skin-loving amino acids; unlike traditional soap formulations that tend to dry out the skin, this body wash uses a seaweed-based surfactant (saccharide glycerin) that left my skin feeling exceptionally clean and deeply moisturized.
Because even the subtlest of nuances can transform your makeup look. This product is an excellent choice for the finishing touch in your makeup routine, providing a soft, radiant glow without leaving a ghostly white cast. Plus, its plant-derived squalane formula ensures it won’t parch your skin, making it suitable for those with dry skin.
We loved this hydrating face cream as both a primer and a reparative powerhouse. It instantly blurs and smooths fine lines and pores while delivering a lightweight, matte finish enriched with plumping resveratrol and peptides.
Rich with vitamin E, rice bran extract, and rosemary leaf extract (one of our favorite ingredients for beautifully healthy hair), RŌZ’s Foundation hair mask reduces breakage, locks in hydration, and thanks to that rich infusion of vitamin E, your color will be protected and your hair will remain shiny with less frizz.
Those with oily skin will especially love this launch. Bobbi Brown’s newest foundation comes with a beautiful matte finish that is lightweight, but yields 24-hour wear and hydration.
Proper scalp exfoliation is crucial for a healthy hair routine, since it promotes growth and reduces shedding. As part of Aveda’s new Invati Ultra four-step system, the exfoliating shampoo stands out for its effectiveness in addressing thinning and shedding hair. It gently exfoliates the scalp with a wintergreen-derived salicylic acid complex, effectively removing excess oil and sebum.
Finally, the wellness gods have heard our cries for a high-quality, yet affordable (and effective) anti-inflammatory activated onesie for everyday use—and those upcoming special events too. The Heat Healer Anti-Inflammatory Onesie is an excellent modality to incorporate into your wellness routine for at-home lymphatic drainage. This innovative onesie utilizes advanced 3-D compression and precisely calibrated nano pressure technology to boost lymphatic flow, stimulate lymph nodes, and aid in detoxification. Ideal for daily use, it offers a fantastic way to promote overall health and alleviate inflammation.