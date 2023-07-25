Photographed by Alasdair McLellan, styled by Alice Goddard. Hair by Anthony Turner, makeup by Lynsey Alexander.
With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (
celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. In 2023, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.
This is one launch you shouldn’t miss. The plant actives in Chanel’s fast-absorbing face cream penetrate seamlessly into the skin while delivering firmness with a subtle (and more importantly) natural glow. Vanilla Planifolia is the key ingredient in the composition, replete with firming polyketones that provide unprecedented luster. To be worn on its own or under makeup, La Crème also comes with a
travel-friendly refill.
Feed your skin with this immaculate seven-day reset. The vital ingredients here ensure dermal cell health, skin immunity, and both immediate
and long-term benefits. Marine plankton, algae, and post-biotics provide necessary nutrients to assist compromised skin (due to traveling, stress, environmental triggers, etc.) to recover and strengthen your skin. The post-biotic and lactic acid compositions give added support to keep the skin barrier renewed.
Whether you’re spending your summer afternoon on the water or underneath an office air conditioner, this intelligently formulated face mask will rescue dehydrated, tired skin. Marini, one of the skincare world’s most respected product formulators, created a perfect face mask to dole out truly impressive results—by doubling your skin’s hydration within the first 15 minutes of use. The well thought-out blend of several hyaluronic acid molecules, peptides, and olive extracts increase the skin’s elasticity and vibrance. For optimal results, use this product at bedtime or before makeup application on those nights out, when your skin must be on point.
Here’s a kinder, gentler, resurfacing product for all of you who still love a thorough exfoliation during summertime. (We like to be cautious when it comes to resurfacing in summer because the sun is at its strongest and our skin is at its weakest—even with a hat and sunscreen!) La Mer’s newest skin treatment provides softer, more even-toned skin with each use. However, for those who still want an invigorating skin resurfacer this season, La Mer has launched a very gentle, pH-balanced resurfacing treatment (you can even use it twice a day) packed with the brand’s signature Miracle Broth extract and fermented marine enzymes.
The healing waters of Hungary’s Lake Heviz yield some of the world’s finest and most nutrient-rich mud. Omorovicza’s new skincare kit provides the highest-grade magnesium- and calcium-rich minerals, acids rich with a gentle cleansing balm, cream cleansers, two separate mud masks to use bi-weekly (separately), face polisher, and a soothing scalp mask. Each delivers essential nutrients and acids that protect the skin barrier while cleansing the pores beautifully.
Yeast-derived fermentation is a godsend for irritated, worn-out skin. This state-of-the-art, healing super serum for morning and night will soothe and hydrate even the most sensitive skin. If you have blemishes, spots or scars, feel free to douse yourself in this wonder product—because the unique mixture of high-concentration, yeast-derived ferments and exclusive peptide aids significantly in reducing the look of those issues as well.
Even during record-breaking humidity and heavy summer rains, this new formula will keep your blowout in place and soft as silk. Mara Rozak, the famed hairstylist, created this lightweight serum with the highest-grade blends of amarant oil, walnut oil, hyaluronic acid, and ginger root to protect and nourish your strands while keeping them in place. There’s no heavy residue, and the hair is remarkably tamed while still soft.
We can always count on makeup artist Isamaya French’s creations to keep us on our toes when it comes to sexy, edgy looks. The brand’s newest eyeshadow palette certainly does not disappoint: the vivid and cool metal hues offer refreshing shades for bold evening looks. For more casual daytime looks, simply layer the lighter tones around the corners of your eyes.
This is a must-have for summer holidays—esepcially if you’re going for a strapless, sexy, and sleek look. Apply YSE’s product on your arms, décolleté, and legs to give just the right amount of an effortless glow (as though you’ve spent weeks in the Italian Riviera). Vitamin E and meadowfoam seed oil are excellent skin hydrators here. But more importantly, they deliver a beautiful glow without any heavy residue.
We are always interested in products that contain healing, time-honored ingredients. Tatcha, the Japanese-inspired skincare line, has created a cleansing balm strong enough to revive skin to its best state. The brand’s new balm is specifically geared toward sensitive skin and draws upon the healing powers of indigo to calm and cleanse, thoroughly removing makeup and debris. The formulation also carries brightening properties that deliver radiance and an even skin tone.