Here’s a kinder, gentler, resurfacing product for all of you who still love a thorough exfoliation during summertime. (We like to be cautious when it comes to resurfacing in summer because the sun is at its strongest and our skin is at its weakest—even with a hat and sunscreen!) La Mer’s newest skin treatment provides softer, more even-toned skin with each use. However, for those who still want an invigorating skin resurfacer this season, La Mer has launched a very gentle, pH-balanced resurfacing treatment (you can even use it twice a day) packed with the brand’s signature Miracle Broth extract and fermented marine enzymes.