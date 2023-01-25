11 of the Most Anticipated Beauty Launches of 2023

At W, we know it doesn’t take the herald of a new year to seek out some fresh, game-changing products. Undoubtedly, 2022 saw beauty launches that have rightfully earned a spot in our everyday routines (Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation, we’re looking at you). But just like the next beauty enthusiast, we’re already looking ahead to 2023, itching to see what’ll make waves. Thankfully, we have our pulse on what skincare, makeup and hair products will make its mark this year and beyond.

Makeup

Forget everything you’ve ever known about powder foundation. Maybelline’s latest launch rivals some of the best liquid foundations in terms of coverage, wearability, and feel. The brand cooked up 17 shades of this formula, all of which deliver a soft-matte finish that’s resistant to sweat, water, and caking. Did we mention it lasts an impressive 24 hours?

If you’re looking to get cleaner with your beauty purchases in 2023, Well People’s latest mascara launch is a wise choice. The formula (which is 100 percent vegan) offers natural-looking length and is infused with plant-based ingredients like jojoba oil, rice bran, sunflower seed, and castor seed wax to keep those lashes nourished. It’s also available in two shades: black and black brown.

If a no-fuss makeup look is the name of the game, Urban Decay’s newest all-in-one concealer is the answer. Available in 24 insanely opaque shades (it is Urban Decay, after all), you’ll find the concealer with a doe foot applicator on one end and a built-in brush on the other for quick, on-the-go blending, any time.

Baked powders are always a good idea, as evidenced by Essence’s newest addition to the Pure Nude family: the Baked Blush. Swipe on any of the eight shades for a soft hint of color and a healthy-looking finish to your complexion. Your skin will never look powdery and your pores won’t appear enlarged, either.

Too Faced's spring collection has several standout products, but the one that piqued our interest the most was this dazzling eyeshadow palette. With 14 cotton candy-scented shades including blendable metallics, shimmers, and mattes...can you blame us?

Three soft-lit powders, one luxe compact. Made with Tarte’s signature Amazonian clay diamond complex, the formulas in the Shape Tape Glow Bar bounce off light, mask discoloration, and deliver an ethereal glow you won’t be able to stop looking at.

What’s worse: uneven brows or smudged brows? Thankfully, you won’t have to worry about either with Rodial’s newest Brow Pencil, which promises a long-wear hold and features a teeny-tiny retractable tip that allows you to create hair-mimicking strokes with ease.

Hair

This year, Drybar is all about putting your scalp first. The brand’s Detox Gentle Dry Shampoo soaks up excess oils and refreshes your unwashed hair’s feel and texture, but it also contains a probiotic complex that fends off dryness and balances your scalp’s microbiome. Plus, it’s safe enough for sensitive scalps to use.

It’ll only take five washes to see the bouncy results of this new volume-inducing shampoo and conditioner from For Hers. While the shampoo helps lift flat roots and add mega fullness, the conditioner intensely moisturizes and makes frizz a thing of the past. We've dubbed it the dynamic duo of the year.

Skincare

MAC has officially entered the skincare building. The Fresh Canvas Cleansing Oil from their newest Hyper Real line gets rid of all traces of makeup (including that stubborn waterproof mascara) via a blend of nourishing ingredients like vitamin E, sunflower seed oil, and peony extract.

Ranavat is the brand we turn to for scratching our Ayurveda itch, and the Restoring Moonseed Treatment certainly fulfills its duty. Ideal for those looking to minimize fine lines, redness, and irritation, this treatment relies on Moonseed, a key ingredient among Ayurvedic practitioners that gives your skin a detox and wards off environmental damage. We’re especially partial to the balm-to-oil texture, which is easy to work into the skin as the last step of your routine.

Face oil, but make it wearable. That’s exactly what the HydraBarrier Nourishing Face Oil from OleHenrikson is—all thanks to its quick-absorbing formula that sinks into the skin without leaving behind a greasy finish. If you’re dealing with uneven skin texture, dryness or a dull-looking complexion, this antioxidant-rich formula will help strengthen your skin’s moisture barrier.

Retinol has always been a well-loved ingredient in skincare, and it’s definitely making its way into the new year. In 2023, you’ll find us bathing in Summer Fridays’s Midnight Ritual Retinol, a serum laced with two forms of retinoids (retinol and retinyl linoleate) to combat uneven texture and nix fine lines and wrinkles.