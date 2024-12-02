With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. In 2024, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

Pavise Bioadaptive Stress Repair $228 See on Skin Type Solutions Skin innovator (skinnovator?) Sophie Bai has just unveiled her most advanced nighttime treatment from her skincare line, Pavise. Powered by her signature Diamond Core technology, this formula addresses everything from fine lines and pigmentation to skin elasticity. Infused with neuro-modulating hexapeptides, ceramides, nourishing cholesterol, and calming Bisabolol, the results are nothing short of transformative—and you’ll wake up to smoother, more vibrant skin, without fail.

Monastery x Coppola Hideaways Essence $120 See on Monastery This is far more than a simple hydration boost—it’s an infusion of floral serenity for your skin. Monastery’s new botanical spray, crafted by founder Athena Hewett, draws from the lush, unspoiled flora of Belize, with a refined mist utilizing the region’s most rarefied botanicals, soothing and hydrating your skin with nature’s very best. Infused with rosewood leaf for its natural astringency, rare orchid oil to calm and protect (an excellent anti fungal remedy for acne too), and soothing hibiscus to enhance radiance.

Uzo Braun Chrome Eyeliner Pencil $24 See on Uzo Beauty We don’t often highlight eyeliners, but this one is absolutely worthy—because it’s an obedient product that makes your makeup routine easier and saves you time. Created by the renowned makeup artist Uzo, this high-quality liner glides on smoothly with a creamy texture, and stays put all day. The brown shade has no red undertones, which we love, plus a smudge-resistant formula that won’t fade, dry out, or crumble, making it perfect for sensitive eyes and contact-lens wearers. It’s a true game-changer for effortless, long-lasting wear.

Burberry Beyond Radiance Primer $48 See on Nordstrom This new product from Burberry Beauty feels as good as it looks—and it has quickly become one of our favorite releases this month. The Beyond Radiance Primer is water-based, so it’s light and very breathable, especially when layering. A small amount instantly illuminates the skin with light-reflecting pearls, while giving 24-hour hydration. The formulation boasts vitamin F (linoleic acid) to help protect against pollution, and provitamin p composition derived from orange peels to brighten the complexion as well.

Armani Beauty Acqua Highlighter $39 See on Sephora This highlighter is a standout in the realm of high-performance cosmetics. And honestly, we feel very few brands can match the excellence of Armani Beauty’s formulations. This highlighter is no exception: it seamlessly complements the brand’s legendary Luminous Silk Foundation—widely regarded by top-tier makeup artists and celebs as one of the finest foundations ever created. The highlighter itself is a delicate, water-based formula that imparts a subtle, pearlescent glow, enhancing the skin with a truly ethereal finish.

Allies of Skin Vitamin C & Omegas Cleansing Balm $31 See on Allies of Skin This product is perfect for when you need a little more than just basic cleansing but don’t want to spend an hour at the sink. Allies of Skin’s Vitamin C & Omegas Cleansing Balm is a top-tier, silky balm that easily removes makeup, grime, and all the other gunk accumulated throughout the day on your face. It’s infused with a potent, oil-soluble form of vitamin C (we believe that’s the highest-quality derivative) plus omega-rich oils and antioxidants to further condition your skin.

Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Cinnamon Roll $18 See on Rhode We love this latest Peptide Lip Tint from Rhode—it’s a beautiful, buildable, shimmery brown gloss that bears the perfect amount of shine. Bonus: it smells delicious (and draws inspiration from founder Hailey Bieber’s own homemade cinnamon buns). The tint is packed with peptides and shea butter for added nourishment, as well as babassu and cupuaçu infusions so your lips stay plump, hydrated, and soft all day.