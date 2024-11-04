The 12 Best New Beauty Products of October 2024

We in the beauty world are very familiar with the benefits of NAD+ in its injectable form. But there are very few skincare brands that have successfully utilized its antiaging, rejuvenating power in a topical product. Filorga, a favorite among our European girlfriends, is finally available in the U.S. And the brand’s new serum and moisturizer are truly phenomenal in promoting cellular regeneration. After about a week, you will see a more youthful, radiant complexion (that is, if you’re also eating right, staying hydrated, and getting enough sleep). With a gentle formulation free of retinol and vitamin C, the serum and moisturizer duo is also perfect for sensitive skin.