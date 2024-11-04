The 12 Best New Beauty Products of October 2024
With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. In 2024, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.
One of the top names in luxury skincare, La Prairie has always been synonymous with innovation and formulation excellence. As part of their collaboration with the renowned Clinique La Prairie Longevity Institute (one of Switzerland’s most respected clinics—someone take us there, please), the brand has introduced its latest skin marvel: the Life Matrix Haute Rejuvenation Cream. This product works immediately, repairing skin cells and promoting clarity by removing impurities (peony root extract brightens and offers potent antiaging benefits). The cream also contains high-grade calendula botanicals that offer beneficial antimicrobial and soothing properties. Our recommendation to get the most out of this fab cream is to apply it after cleansing and applying serum. Follow with morning and nighttime facial massages.
We in the beauty world are very familiar with the benefits of NAD+ in its injectable form. But there are very few skincare brands that have successfully utilized its antiaging, rejuvenating power in a topical product. Filorga, a favorite among our European girlfriends, is finally available in the U.S. And the brand’s new serum and moisturizer are truly phenomenal in promoting cellular regeneration. After about a week, you will see a more youthful, radiant complexion (that is, if you’re also eating right, staying hydrated, and getting enough sleep). With a gentle formulation free of retinol and vitamin C, the serum and moisturizer duo is also perfect for sensitive skin.
From Europe’s most coveted haircare line of the moment, Miriam Quevedo’s latest hair treatment gives sensational volume to your tresses, while simultaneously calming the scalp. The formula here features 40 targeted actives that penetrate deep into the scalp and follicle hair beds, resulting in stronger strands that radiate volume and shine. The standout components that wowed us were platinum power—which boosts elasticity and hydration—and blue rose extract, a long-revered Japanese active known for its antiaging and anti-inflammatory properties that restore balance to the scalp’s microflora. For optimal results, dedication is key: use it three times a week for at least a month. At night, gently massage until fully absorbed (do not rinse). Follow with your usual hair-washing routine the next day.
Retinol season is front and center for those craving gentle skin resurfacing this fall. Why not use the top-of-the-line treatment from none other than Dior, whose labs have created what we think is the best retinol treatment for this time of year? The Capture Totale retinol infusion is at a gentle 0.1%, working in tandem with the added fermented plant active longoza extract, which smooths out the skin and corrects uneven tone and texture. Just a reminder, consistency is key here and visible results usually appear in about two weeks.
SumaNurica’s essence is akin to a nourishing toner—and our sensitive skin loved this new product. After cleansing, I press the product onto my skin before applying serum. The formulation features an enhanced fusion of ginseng root ferment and azelaic acid, which effectively combats redness, acne, and excess sebum. I noticed my skin felt more hydrated, less tight, and significantly less irritated. Additionally, this product contains licorice root, renowned for its remarkable, natural skin-brightening properties.
Why not try going bolder this fall with your eye makeup look? Embrace the allure of burgundy this season—and not just on your lips, but as a daring eyeliner or smudge on your crease lid. It’s all about the sophisticated glam of the ’70s, mixed with a sexy, captivating edge. We think this sumptuous wine-hued pigment is one of the most exquisite new color launches from Hermès, and will effortlessly lend a refined elegance to your look.
Who wouldn’t pass up an opportunity to wear Chanel No. 5, the iconic fragrance revered by Marilyn, Audrey, Nicole, and the like? In October, Chanel released this timeless scent in exquisite miniature dispensers, evoking the classic elegance of haute couture. It’s a cool indulgence you deserve, frankly—and it’s perfectly suited for travel or your handbag. We think each spritz transforms any moment into a celebratory occasion, infusing your day with jubilance and sophistication.
For those who like to double-cleanse, we highly recommend this newly reformulated antiaging balancing milk to restore moisture levels after cleansing. Albion, one of our favorite brands as of late, has created this product with a very special hero ingredient: Acetyl tetrapeptide-2, a powerful super-peptide that firms your complexion, enhancing elasticity while also gently exfoliating and removing dead skin cells. Simply dispense three pumps onto a cotton pad and lightly press it against your skin. If you love plant botanicals, you will also be wowed by the clematis vitalba component (an ingredient often called “Traveler’s Joy”), which adds a highly therapeutic element known for its natural wound-healing capabilities.
Well done, Mario. This is a solid collection of beautiful colors we will use all season long to create hundreds of looks (just invite us out, already!). The limited-edition collection is inspired by the striking colors of moonlight, featuring twelve pigments in four sheens.
This new body oil features our favorite ingredient: sesame oil, a nutrient-rich element celebrated for its skin-enhancing properties. Fused with moisturizing fatty acids, (linoleic and oleic), restorative vitamin E and magnesium, this body oil also has a beautiful aromatic component featuring high-grade essential oils—neroli, rose geranium, rosemary, lavender, and lemongrass. It’s an upper for your mood and your skin in the morning—it’s soothing and almost sedative when massaged onto the skin post-bath. For those seeking a serene skin escape in their daily routine, give this one a shot.
Straight from South Korea, this cleansing balm is a potent fusion of simplicity and efficacy, crafted from high-quality ingredients that takes makeup off seamlessly. This face balm is very well-priced, yet still luxurious—and is formulated with one of our favorite active ingredients: rice bran, which is renowned for its skin-brightening properties. The product also doubles as a sublime balm for your nightly face massage, transforming a mundane routine into a soothing ritual at the end of the day.
There’s a particular thrill we get when curating our monthly beauty list: the moment we uncover a gem that marries exquisite results with a great price point. The Bonjou Beauty Turmeric Clay Mask, at a modest $15, exemplifies this delightful synergy. Enriched with the revitalizing properties of turmeric, jojoba oil, and aloe vera, it purifies and hydrates the skin, and firms to perfection. More importantly, for those with oily complexions, the mask effectively cleanses pores while imparting a luminous glow. Its clay formulation ensures a seamless application, devoid of stickiness, and also makes the product easy to rinse away. This mask is a testament to the notion that beauty does not need to come at a premium.