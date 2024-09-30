The 13 Best New Beauty Products of September 2024

With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. In 2024, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

La Mer The Rejuvenating Night Cream $450 See on La Mer We’ve always admired La Mer for the classic brand’s thoughtful approach to product launches, which steer clear of momentary beauty trends. The new Rejuvenating Night Cream truly excels, delivering smoothness, improved texture, and radiant skin while targeting fine lines and providing a plumping effect. Infused with La Mer’s innovative MRA-3™ formulation—a sea-borne skin renewal complex—this cream beautifully complements the signature Miracle Broth, offering transformative results as you sleep.

Tom Ford Lipstick in Unzip $62 See on Sephora Unzip is the striking new lipstick shade added to Tom Ford Beauty’s latest collection. One of 18 shades, this audacious lipstick delivers a vampy aesthetic. Hydration comes with each swipe of the product, as there is a hydrating infusion of meadowfoam seed and Tsubaki oils here, all lending to the matte-satin finish.

111Skin Cryo Revitalizing Moisturizer $200 See on Neiman Marcus For us, it’s all about the NAC Y2 here (a transformative ingredient included in 111Skin’s latest product). This remarkable formula mimics the skin benefits of cryotherapy by combining Actigen O2, a potent ginseng complex, with the brand’s patented NAC Y2 complex. Originally developed by 111SKIN’s founder, Dr. Yannis Alexandrides, for post-operative recovery to heal surgical scars, NAC Y2 has now been harnessed to enhance your skin’s overall appearance. Together, these powerful ingredients improve blood circulation and deliver exceptional hydration, leaving your skin looking refreshed and revitalized.

Victoria Beckham Beauty The Concealer Pen with TFC8 $68 See on Victoria Beckham Beauty Yes, wearing concealer can actually be beneficial for your skin. This new release from Victoria Beckham Beauty, the Concealer Pen, is infused with Augustinus Bader’s proprietary TFC8 complex, which not only covers dark circles and imperfections but also nourishes the skin and reduces puffiness with its nutrient-rich formula.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Dual Serum $430 See on Sephora Yes, she has a lot of products in her line, but we loved how Dr. Barbara Sturm’s new Super Anti-Aging Dual Serm sat on the skin and did its hydrating magic. This is a smoothing elixir that combines two distinct formulations with each pump. The first part features skullcap root, Sturm’s signature Purslane infusion, and a sophisticated triple-chain hyaluronic acid, all designed to deliver a smooth, plump complexion. The second blend contains a luxurious lipid oil mix enriched with reparative biomimetic polypeptides, skin-identical ceramides, and calming bistorta root, renowned for its anti-inflammatory benefits.

Omorovicza Smoothing Salve $125 See on Omorovicza It bears repeating that our editorial team has no patience for gimmicky skincare—and the new Omorovicza Soothing Salve is anything but a bait-and-switch. This product harnesses the unique mineral waters of Budapest (celebrated for its therapeutic richness) to restore the skin’s lipid complex while fortifying the barrier with sustainably sourced Catalonian micro algae. It’s also excellent at diminishing redness while enhancing the skin’s resilience.

SkinCeuticals H.A. Intensifier Multi-Glycan $120 See on Dermstore This hyaluronic acid-formulated serum wowed me, because it lasted far longer than its competitors (most of which I’ve tested). It is to be paired, of course, with this can’t-fail brand’s anti-winkle serum PTOX for best results. The product contains 20 percent more proxylane and a soy ferment in the composition to keep the glowy look going for hours.

Noble Panacea The Exceptional Eye Lift Concentrate $300 See on Bluemercury Ideal for refining and revitalizing, this eye treatment contains Persian silk tree extract, which is a phenomenal botanical to promote the skin’s elasticity, giving the eye area a smoother appearance. We found it especially beneficial for our crow’s feet, which tend to appear on very tired mornings. Remember, the product does contain retinal, so we recommend only using at night, especially if you have pigmentation or are sun-sensitive.

Ciele Cosmetics Conceal & Protect Spot Concealer $36 See on Sephora This one’s very well-formulated and gives a beautiful matte glow. For several weeks, we’ve been using and loving this SPF-infused concealer from celebrity makeup artist and Ciele co-founders Nikki DeRoest and Cerre Francis. It not only offers a lovely buildable finish, but more importantly it’s an acne-safe, gentle formula with excellent coverage. Infused with tranexamic acid, the concealer also helps to brighten and reduce signs of hyperpigmentation. Added bonus: it’s reasonably priced for its best-in-class status.

REFY Lip Blur Lip Liner $24 See on Sephora This new launch will elevate your lip game with ease. What we love about the Refy Blur Liner is how it enhances your natural lip shape (just ask the many seasoned makeup artists who are going bananas over this new product). Its creamy formulation, available in an array of flattering shades, melds effortlessly with your unique lip color, creating the illusion of plumper lips—a true boon as natural volume diminishes with age, even in your 30s. Effortless to apply and requiring no blending, the Blur Liner delivers a smooth, refined finish.

Typology Paris Fortifying Brow Gell $26 See on Typology Paris In the beauty space, one part of the face or another is always trending. For the past few years, the focus has been on the brows and brow-care products. France-based brand Typology Paris was one of the pioneers in the brow market, and they’ve perfected each of their formulas. The latest drop is a new fortifying brow gel offering noticeable results over time, enhancing your brows with every application. Infused with castor oil, pea peptides, and plant keratin, this product nourishes while providing a beautiful finish.

Jones Road Miracle Balm in Pinky Bronze $38 See on Jones Road Why should we highlight this sheer, new bronzer-blush-highlighter-and-lip-tint-in-one? Because the color is that fabulous, flexible, and flattering of all skin tones. This remarkable product is also clean and sustainably packaged. I especially like it because my skin can have yellow undertones, and it makes for a more radiant appearance.