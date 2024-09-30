The 13 Best New Beauty Products of September 2024
With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. In 2024, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.
We’ve always admired La Mer for the classic brand’s thoughtful approach to product launches, which steer clear of momentary beauty trends. The new Rejuvenating Night Cream truly excels, delivering smoothness, improved texture, and radiant skin while targeting fine lines and providing a plumping effect. Infused with La Mer’s innovative MRA-3™ formulation—a sea-borne skin renewal complex—this cream beautifully complements the signature Miracle Broth, offering transformative results as you sleep.
Unzip is the striking new lipstick shade added to Tom Ford Beauty’s latest collection. One of 18 shades, this audacious lipstick delivers a vampy aesthetic. Hydration comes with each swipe of the product, as there is a hydrating infusion of meadowfoam seed and Tsubaki oils here, all lending to the matte-satin finish.
For us, it’s all about the NAC Y2 here (a transformative ingredient included in 111Skin’s latest product). This remarkable formula mimics the skin benefits of cryotherapy by combining Actigen O2, a potent ginseng complex, with the brand’s patented NAC Y2 complex. Originally developed by 111SKIN’s founder, Dr. Yannis Alexandrides, for post-operative recovery to heal surgical scars, NAC Y2 has now been harnessed to enhance your skin’s overall appearance. Together, these powerful ingredients improve blood circulation and deliver exceptional hydration, leaving your skin looking refreshed and revitalized.
Yes, wearing concealer can actually be beneficial for your skin. This new release from Victoria Beckham Beauty, the Concealer Pen, is infused with Augustinus Bader’s proprietary TFC8 complex, which not only covers dark circles and imperfections but also nourishes the skin and reduces puffiness with its nutrient-rich formula.
Yes, she has a lot of products in her line, but we loved how Dr. Barbara Sturm’s new Super Anti-Aging Dual Serm sat on the skin and did its hydrating magic. This is a smoothing elixir that combines two distinct formulations with each pump. The first part features skullcap root, Sturm’s signature Purslane infusion, and a sophisticated triple-chain hyaluronic acid, all designed to deliver a smooth, plump complexion. The second blend contains a luxurious lipid oil mix enriched with reparative biomimetic polypeptides, skin-identical ceramides, and calming bistorta root, renowned for its anti-inflammatory benefits.
It bears repeating that our editorial team has no patience for gimmicky skincare—and the new Omorovicza Soothing Salve is anything but a bait-and-switch. This product harnesses the unique mineral waters of Budapest (celebrated for its therapeutic richness) to restore the skin’s lipid complex while fortifying the barrier with sustainably sourced Catalonian micro algae. It’s also excellent at diminishing redness while enhancing the skin’s resilience.
This hyaluronic acid-formulated serum wowed me, because it lasted far longer than its competitors (most of which I’ve tested). It is to be paired, of course, with this can’t-fail brand’s anti-winkle serum PTOX for best results. The product contains 20 percent more proxylane and a soy ferment in the composition to keep the glowy look going for hours.
Ideal for refining and revitalizing, this eye treatment contains Persian silk tree extract, which is a phenomenal botanical to promote the skin’s elasticity, giving the eye area a smoother appearance. We found it especially beneficial for our crow’s feet, which tend to appear on very tired mornings. Remember, the product does contain retinal, so we recommend only using at night, especially if you have pigmentation or are sun-sensitive.
This one’s very well-formulated and gives a beautiful matte glow. For several weeks, we’ve been using and loving this SPF-infused concealer from celebrity makeup artist and Ciele co-founders Nikki DeRoest and Cerre Francis. It not only offers a lovely buildable finish, but more importantly it’s an acne-safe, gentle formula with excellent coverage. Infused with tranexamic acid, the concealer also helps to brighten and reduce signs of hyperpigmentation. Added bonus: it’s reasonably priced for its best-in-class status.
This new launch will elevate your lip game with ease. What we love about the Refy Blur Liner is how it enhances your natural lip shape (just ask the many seasoned makeup artists who are going bananas over this new product). Its creamy formulation, available in an array of flattering shades, melds effortlessly with your unique lip color, creating the illusion of plumper lips—a true boon as natural volume diminishes with age, even in your 30s. Effortless to apply and requiring no blending, the Blur Liner delivers a smooth, refined finish.
In the beauty space, one part of the face or another is always trending. For the past few years, the focus has been on the brows and brow-care products. France-based brand Typology Paris was one of the pioneers in the brow market, and they’ve perfected each of their formulas. The latest drop is a new fortifying brow gel offering noticeable results over time, enhancing your brows with every application. Infused with castor oil, pea peptides, and plant keratin, this product nourishes while providing a beautiful finish.
Why should we highlight this sheer, new bronzer-blush-highlighter-and-lip-tint-in-one? Because the color is that fabulous, flexible, and flattering of all skin tones. This remarkable product is also clean and sustainably packaged. I especially like it because my skin can have yellow undertones, and it makes for a more radiant appearance.
Just in time for fall, Dior has released its latest intelligently crafted lip balm, in a sultry shade that offers sumptuous depht. We loved Midnight because it gave hydration for a full 24 hours. This versatile balm also serves as an ideal primer for the bold, dramatic hues that October beckons.