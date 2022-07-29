THE W LIST

The Best Beauty Launches of July

Collage by Ashley Peña

With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products we’d recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

The most exquisite essence of Gabrielle Chanel fuses grasse tuberose, vanilla extract, and sandalwood. Chanel’s newest scent is a fairly light floral, but also warm, familiar, and able to be worn from day into evening

Goop’s latest launch is overnight skin sorcery. The luminous multiacid skin serum incorporates a powerful 10 percent trio of lactic and glycolic acids, along with desert milk extracts to gently correct dark spots and pesky uneven skin tone while you slumber. Unlike other acid serums, the Goop creation infuses Kalahari melon and jojoba oils, as well as aloe to hydrate the skin and provide a soft-to-the-touch feel upon awakening in the AM. Piperonal glucose is added to the mixture to soothe skin and provide additional aid against pigmentation.

This heat- and humidity-proof, 24-hour, long-wearing new foundation from Dior is a godsend this summer. The sustainably packaged formulation infuses wildflower extracts of iris, wild pansy, nasturtium, and rose extract to hydrate and protect skin throughout the day and evening.

A new serum infused with prebiotics to keep sebum levels balanced, Natura Bissé’s latest product launch also helps minimize the appearance of blackheads, excess shine, and blemishes. The proprietary blend of sea fennel (firms and tightens), lentil oligosaccharides (reduces the appearance of pores) and fermented nattō extract keep your skin in glowing equilibrium.

This serum deserves all the praise. A new super-product from aesthetician favorite, Fresh, this serum yields an outstanding glow while minimizing lines across the face. Fifteen years of research has led to the production of this high-grade serum containing niacinamide, ceramide III, ccean kelp, and hyaluronic acid to provide your most beautiful complexion yet. Ideal to incorporate into your morning and evening routine.

The results from this product are astounding. Potent 15% L-ascorbic and lactic acid target dark spots with precision, evening tone, and correcting loss of elasticity. The prized licorice and mulberry extracts blend together to minimize pigmentation, while also strengthening your skin’s own moisture barrier.

Created for body polish snobs who prefer pure and natural ingredients to exfoliate their skin, Fender’s new scrub detoxifies and exfoliates (it also works as an all-over mask on the body). The counterpart to her Epi-polish face scrub, this body polish blends marjoram, (one of the most venerated ancient herbs to strengthen and calm your skin’s barriers), watercress, and great burdock to cleanse the skin with essential vitamins. The infusion of iris root keeps skin hydrated and soft throughout the day.

A lipstick you will fall in love with, not just this summer, but for the rest of the year. The divine, glassy color is absolutely worth the $65—not just when it comes to the nourishing vitamin E-enriched argan oil, but really, for its beautiful color. The hue is effeminate and captivatingly divine. It’s sheer, sexy, and flatters all skin tones, whether it’s your desert island must-have or something to spoil yourself with.

Osea is popular for its fast-acting organic compositions, and this eye serum is not one to disappoint. The powerful plant actives meticulously revive the eye area using seaweed and plant bark to brighten dark circles. Tetrapeptides smooth out lines, while quinoa reducse puffiness. The roll-on application is easy and no-mess.

Welcome relief for super-dry, tired eyes. This whipped texture utilizes a powerful 10% concentration of emollients, plant oils, and lipids. The wow factor also lies in the 3% ceramide concentrate—other eye creams quite often only use a 0.5% ceramide.

If you’re in search of a lightweight moisturizer that still gives maximum hydration, Shiseido’s newest launch is one of the best we’ve found. To be used day and night, the mixture contains plankton extracts and Japanese lime sourced from Okinawa to provide an effective moisture barrier for skin with plant power. This formulation also gives a remarkable dewy look.

The finest mascara to be released this year, no question. We’re often told that we can skimp on mascara brands, but why? In all seriousness, you’ll most likely be wearing mascara until the end of your life. So, you’re doing a disservice to your lashes if you’re not taking care of them in the long run. This one not only defines and lengthens, but more importantly, strengthens the lashes. The two-part mascara product starts with a fortifying serum and then a wax-free, black balm infused with 8 amino acids, nourishing and strengthening the lashes with each application.

A beautiful new color to include in your summer makeup routine. This bold but effeminate pink inspires the playful yet sexy looks of summer. Mercier’s newest launch of lip crayons offer a 12-hour weightless wear that requires little re-application.