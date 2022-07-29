The finest mascara to be released this year, no question. We’re often told that we can skimp on mascara brands, but why? In all seriousness, you’ll most likely be wearing mascara until the end of your life. So, you’re doing a disservice to your lashes if you’re not taking care of them in the long run. This one not only defines and lengthens, but more importantly, strengthens the lashes. The two-part mascara product starts with a fortifying serum and then a wax-free, black balm infused with 8 amino acids, nourishing and strengthening the lashes with each application.