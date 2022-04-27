The Best Beauty Launches of April

Sisley’s All Day All Year cream has recently been reformulated with the brand’s world-renowned botanical ingredients. The new version of this antiaging cream features a lighter consistency to combat external pollutants from damaging the skin. It glides on softly but powerfully, incorporating myrtle extract in the blend to neutralize any heavy metals that sit on the skin. Sesame seed and sophora japonica extracts help prep and protect skin, aiding in the regeneration process. To further promote sustainable beauty, this product is packaged in a new recyclable airless glass bottle. The inner pouch containing the formula retracts as the product is used and can be detached once you are finished with it.