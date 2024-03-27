If you blow dry your own hair, you should definitely add this product to your routine. “Dry” is the key word with this product, because it’s specifically formulated to use on your dry hair two or three days post blow-dry. This spray shields your locks while you restyle your existing blowout back to perfection. While it may be on the pricier side, $46 dollars is small potatoes compared to the extra $250 you may need to pay for the unscheduled haircut to trim away your heat-damaged ends that didn’t get love from this product.