With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (
celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. W publishes a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.
Spring is poking its teeny head out from under the blanket of wintertime—and we’re in the mood for a glowing and even-toned complexion as a result of the slightly warming weather. If you’re a vitamin C devotee, RéVive’s latest brightening serum is an excellent addition to your skincare regimen. Unlike typical ascorbic acid formulations, this new serum features tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate (THD), a gentle yet remarkably potent ingredient that penetrates the skin 50 times more effectively than most products. We noticed results after a month of consistent use.
Inspired by nature’s vibrant coral reefs and, yes, the wondrous colors of spring, Chanel’s fab new blush is a versatile makeup staple that complements both brown and
blue eye shadow beautifully—along with glossy and soft pink lips.
Renée Rouleau, the renowned aesthetician cherished by fellow facialists worldwide, has recently introduced a new mask that lives up to all our skincare expectations. The Rest Day Masque provides deep nourishment for skin that can become dry, is delicate, or simply is overstimulated—especially following harsh peels, laser treatments or retinol active use. The mask strengthens the skin barrier with cell adhesive compositions such as black cumin, an excellent and nourishing fatty acid; omega-rich jojoba oil, and shea butter.
If you blow dry your own hair, you should
definitely add this product to your routine. “Dry” is the key word with this product, because it’s specifically formulated to use on your dry hair two or three days post blow-dry. This spray shields your locks while you restyle your existing blowout back to perfection. While it may be on the pricier side, $46 dollars is small potatoes compared to the extra $250 you may need to pay for the unscheduled haircut to trim away your heat-damaged ends that didn’t get love from this product.
The tinted sunscreen you really don’t have to think twice about in terms of quality and effectiveness. Supergoop is one of the most reputable sunscreen brands—and this month, the brand has unveiled its latest tinted sunscreen, available in 14 shades. Infused with the hero ingredient Quora Noni, renowned for its ultra-hydrating properties, this formulation is perfect for combating the summer heat while regulating your skin’s oil levels. It also contains a natural compound called ectoin—which provides protection against oxidative stress, offering remarkable antiaging benefits by shielding your precious dermal layers throughout the day. Don’t forget to reapply every few hours, too!
Victoria Beckham has done it again, creating a superb pigment that flatters all eye colors and complexions. This chic Cornflower shade makes a lovely pairing with your impending spring/summer looks—either as a shadow on the lids or as a brightly colored eyeliner.
There are seemingly thousands of highlighters on the beauty market, but this must be one of the most beautiful hues to come out in a long time. Impressive for its enduring staying power and hydrating effects, this exquisite new pink hue is a killer highlighter (worth the $45 price tag), enhancing cheekbones, jawline, and delicate areas near the temples with precision.
Tata Harper’s clean beauty line never disappoints. One of the more superior high-quality moisturizers for those who are prone to acne breakouts, this organic and clean beauty reformulated launch contains the power of 28 bioactive botanicals such as lemon-myrtle extract, chlorella prebiotic, oat ceramide, and more—all of which keep the skin barrier balanced, intact, and clear.
New from Tom Ford’s Slim Lip Color Shine collection, this divine hue creates a luxurious, alluring look with a brand-new, ultra-silky formula containing rich emollients. Its sleek, compact size makes this the perfect product for carrying in your purse. It’s a keeper to wear all year long.
This shade’s name lives up to its promise, delivering the sexiest flush to your cheeks. Jones Road is one of our favorite clean beauty lines—and the Miracle Balm boasts a delightful sheen and versatility, perfect for wearing solo or layered over foundation or tinted sunscreen.
There is simply no comparison between the benefits of internal nourishment vs. topical treatments. What you ingest will always have a more profound effect on your skin, period. This innovative tincture, crafted by Apothékary with Japanese herbs, rejuvenates your skin from within. Infused with potent skin regenerating antioxidants like Tremella mushroom, Japanese knotweed, and Amla berry, this daily ingestible elixir promises to deliver results when it comes to restoring your skin’s radiance. Give the product at least one month to see noticeable results—where skin is firmer, more hydrated, and definitely more youthful.
Our favorite inexpensive—but still stellar—launch this month is the new Persona liquid eye shadow. This pigment is fun, blending a touch of punk-glam with a distinctive flair that screams confidence—especially when worn with a black liner and pinky-nude lip.