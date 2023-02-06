The Best New Fragrances of 2023 (So Far)

Your signature fragrance is a deeply personal preference. The right scent has the power to uplift and inspire confidence; it can also reinforce memories of the past that you hold dear (no wonder some folks keep the name of their favorite eau de toilettes under lock and key). As you embark on the new year, why not consider changing your scent to fit your new aspirations and resolutions? We’re tracking the latest scents released in 2023 here—all of which will surely inspire and, more importantly, make a positive first impression, expressing your mood and personality before you even utter a hello to whomever is in the room.

Kilian Paris Can’t Stop Loving You Kilian Paris Can’t Stop Loving You $275 See on Sephora This super charming, deeper musk floral fuses together beautifully the signature Killian deep amber base note to perfection. The standout flavors we think however are the cascades of orange blossom, Madagascar vanilla and oak moss that deliver regalness to their newest scent. Additionally, the subtle hues of Somalian incense that you pick up on help balance the florals so they’re not overly sweet.

Tom Ford Cherry Smoke Eau de Parfum Tom Ford Cherry Smoke Eau de Parfum $390 See on Nordstrom Unisex and very sexy, this scent’s end notes carry an indelible smokey vibe that lasts all day. Brimming with enticing saffron, white flower bouquets, and even a tinge of apricot grounded by olive and leather, this is an unforgettably divine dark cherry scent.

Aedes de Venustas Amnesia Rose Aedes de Venustas Amnesia Rose $245 See on Aedes A silky floral fusion that will resonate with those looking for more intensity in their rose fragrances. Amnesia Rose has bijou woodsy undertones that merge with the perfect proportion of pink peppercorn and saffron to make this a stand-out classic. The notes are luminous to the senses, very clean—yet seductive, which is not an easy feat for rose-based scents.

Trudon Mortel Noir Trudon Mortel Noir $290 See on Trudon This erotic scent should be worn with nothing but your own confidence. The fusions of myrrh, black pepper, and Somalian incense will intrigue all who come across this unique aroma—just note that it is on the intense side. Nonetheless, we thought the benzoin resin—a rich, vanilla-like scent—is the most delightful element to Trudon’s latest eau, as it lingers like rich velvet on the skin throughout the day and evening.

Guerlain Jasmin Bonheur Guerlain Jasmine Bonheur $380 See on Guerlain Enticing and fragrant apricot, deep violet, and fresh orange notes merge to enhance the jasmine palette in Guerlain’s newest scent. Inspired by Henri Matisse’s 1951 painting Mille Et Une Nuits, this fragrance has just the right amount of sweetness and sophistication to take you through both winter and spring.

Byredo Unnamed Byredo Unnamed $290 See on Byredo An attractive, rich scent that’s layered perfectly for winter nights, the limited-edition relaunch of Unnamed from Byredo summons images of the deepest forest greens, lush with dark flowering violets and wispy soft iris petals, steeped in spicy peppers and fruit undertones that give a subtle jolt of joie de vivre.

Parfums de Marly Valaya Parfums de Marly Valaya $355 See on Parfums de Marly If fine powdered sugar had a signature scent, this fanciful creation would be it. A light but sweet floral with a very, very subtle musk, Parfums de Marly’s Valaya was inspired by the 18th-century cotton petticoats that would lay closest to a person’s bare skin. This perfume’s notes are soft, brimming with gorgeous vetiver, mandarin, and orange blossom.

Jo Malone London Rose Blush Jo Malone London Rose Blush $110 See on Sephora Blissful in every sense of the word, we love this floral creation from Jo Malone London to no end. The newly relaunched limited edition perfume absolutely checks all the right boxes, as a clean and crisp rose concoction that’s still sexy with your daytime apparel as well as your strapless LBD for cocktail hour. The nuanced white musk lends the perfect addition of softness, paired with basil and lychee.