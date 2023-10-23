With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. W publishes a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

Ombres d’Hermès Eye Shadow Quartet in Ombres Fauves $108 See on Hermès Four of fall’s silkiest pigments are on display in Hermès’s stunning new makeup launch, which is rich with refinement. We loved dusting the apricot orange shade all over the eyelid, and using the deepest brown as a liner.

U Beauty The Super Tinted Hydrator, Shade 10 $108 See on Bloomingdale's This new tinted moisturizer has an intelligent, beautiful formulation. Infused with long-chain hyaluronic acids, vitamins C and E, and fatty acids, it is similar to U Beauty’s original—and much beloved—hydrator, which utilizes the company’s patented Siren Capsule technology, ensuring the dermal layers affected most by free radical damage won’t end up puffy or wrinkly. We’re going to be ordering multiples of this one—it’s that good.

Chanel Duo Lumière Illuminating Powder Duo $70 See on Chanel This highlighting duo blends sensationally well on the complexion, and gives a striking yet natural glow—so you can say good riddance to the over-contoured looks of the past. The lower pigment gives a refined look for the top of the cheekbone, while a deeper bronze highlighter accentuates the middle and lower cheekbones flawlessly.

Shani Darden Skin Care Signature Nourishing Facial Mask $58 See on Sephora This mask is chock full of remedial ingredients to boost your tired skin after a long night out. Bentonite and kaolin clays relieve the skin of impurities, unplugging pores and promoting a healthier, more vibrant look. Visible signs of exhaustion are eased, and a blend of chamomile, green, and white teas soothes and calms the skin. A squalene and glycerin combination acts as a super hydrator, and colloidal oatmeal brings relief to overstimulated or dehydrated skin due to lack of sleep or the wrong combination of products.

Dior Vernis Nail Polish in #209 Mirror $30 See on Dior This magnificent color is a stylish new option that will become a classic for any nail length or shape. We have seen it all over Paris and are officially obsessed with the metallic hue.

Angela Caglia Cell Forté Serum $395 See on Angela Caglia This magical brew took Angela Caglia eight years to create—and the wait was certainly worth it. The veteran aesthetician’s new serum harnesses the power of regenerative human stem cells to visibly reduce fine lines and hyperpigmentation. In four weeks, the proprietary blend of exosomes, cytokines, human growth factors, probiotics, and mushroom extracts will deliver firm and radiant skin.

Monika Blunder Melt Down Cleansing Balm $55 See on Nordstrom Unlike the hordes of cleansing balms that leave behind a heavy reside, this melting salve is comprised of a gorgeous blend of high-grade almond, rose, and squalene oil—rendering your skin soft and free of all the day’s makeup every time you use it. It’s ideal for those with dry or sensitive skin, as arnica and the super-soothing botanical edelweiss extract both help to calm the skin.

SkinCeuticals AGE Advanced Eye Serum $116 See on Bluemercury There are several reasons why this is our favorite eye serum of the month—if not the year—to launch. It’s potent enough so that you only need to apply it once a day (evenings are preferred) and the effects last. It’s a dense but satin consistency that sits on the skin without that heavy feeling, and it’s excellent for minimizing crow’s feet.

The Skinny Confidential Le Spoon Body Sculpting Tool by Lauryn Bosstick $89 See on The Skinny Confidential Trust us when we say this standout body tool helps you achieve lymphatic drainage results at home. This newly launched sculpting tool boosts your overall circulation, reducing puffiness in the body from inflammation or excess water weight. You might want to forget the expensive massage for one week—purchase this tool instead.

Violette_FR Yeux Paint in Dieu Bleu $31 See on Violette_FR This all-over liquid eyeshadow/liner duo is absolutely enchanting—and confidence will be the most important accessory to pair with the look. The sexy Yves Klein-inspired color is a daring new shade to wear this fall; we strongly recommend using your own brush when applying it as an eyeliner to manage the consistency.

Persona Daymask Peptide Lip Balm in Pomegranate $0 See on Persona Cosmetics This is our absolute favorite launch of the month for many reasons. Not only does this peptide-rich lip balm have a luscious new color to revamp your fall look, but the composition is also infused with squalene oil and hyaluronic acid to keep lips hydrated during the chillier months ahead. It feels soft as silk and looks divine.