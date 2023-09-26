The Best New Beauty Launches of September

We are currently in a sea of retinol serum launches—but this truly is one of the more distinct active retinol emulsions to come out this year. While it does contain bakuchiol—one of the most common plant actives for skin renewal—it also incorporates shea butter, which we all know is a very powerful skin-soothing agent (often a necessary one to integrate into your skincare routine when going to retinol route). Shea butter is often ideal for those who like retinol but experience sensitivity. Extremozyme enzymes (derived from plants that thrive in high salt environments) also work to restore suppleness to the skin, battling free radicals and dehydration in particular.