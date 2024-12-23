The 7 Best Beauty Products That Launched in December 2024
With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. Welcome to W’s monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.
If you’re on a quest for the smoothest, shiniest hair without damage from heat tools, the Repronizer 107D Plus is truly a game-changer. This sleek little tool harnesses cutting-edge bioprogramming technology to elevate your hair to its best possible state with no friction, no harm, just results. And with its compact design and universal voltage, this product is advanced as it is practical, whether you’re at home or traveling the world.
Tatcha’s latest eye cream is a wise investment if you want to look refreshed and vibrant while navigating the holiday whirlwind. With 12-hour, time-released vitamin C from Japanese plum, stabilized by ferulic acid, the cream brightens and firms without irritation, and is perfect for maintaining that refreshed, radiant look—even after hours of entertaining (and fake smiling).
Designed by brow guru Kristie Streicher, this polished brass hand mirror elevates the at-home grooming experience, whether at the makeup table, in bed, or during a Netflix intermission. With its ergonomic form and refined negative hand space, it offers unmatched precision and comfort. The sleek brass finish adds a sophisticated edge, making it the ultimate statement piece for your vanity.
We love beauty innovations that actually live up to the hype. Made from a dissolving, eco-friendly fabric, these Isamaya x Conserving Beauty Hyaluronic Cleansing and Conditioning Cloths hydrate, prep, and leave your skin with a dewy glow, while dissolving completely in water, leaving behind minimal waste. (Yes, these cloths really do dissolve—they're crafted from an advanced, biodegradable fabric that vanishes effortlessly... because we love you, Mother Earth!) This product is perfect for those nights when your smokey eye has suddenly morphed into a raccoon look.
Midnight blue has not been done like this, honey. Glossier’s eye shadow stick glides on and wears beautifully with an exceptional pigment that flatters every eye color.
This launch will be a pleasure for those who have endured the awkward moments when dry, flaky skin begins to fall from their scalp, leaving an unintended trail of dust. Virtue Labs Scalp Remedy Shampoo (and conditioner!), with the brand’s proprietary restorative Alpha Keratin 60ku, delicately rebalances the scalp, repairs damage, and nourishes the hair. Plus, the shampoo is drug-free and fragrance-free, allowing you to restore a refined, flake-free scalp with grace.
Albion just released an excellent, well-priced option for your skin routine this winter. This face oil locks in moisture and calms even the most stressed skin (perfect for silently navigating your in-laws with many a side-eye this holiday season). Tiger nut oil nourishes and protects the skin barrier, and rosemary oil (one of our favorite actives) is in the mix, too—an ingredient known for its beautifying antioxidant and circulation benefits. Add in Inca omega and golden jojoba oils, and you've got a multitasking miracle that hydrates, fortifies, and leaves you with a dewy glow (so you can look effortlessly put-together while keeping your emotions in check on New Year’s Eve).