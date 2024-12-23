Albion just released an excellent, well-priced option for your skin routine this winter. This face oil locks in moisture and calms even the most stressed skin (perfect for silently navigating your in-laws with many a side-eye this holiday season). Tiger nut oil nourishes and protects the skin barrier, and rosemary oil (one of our favorite actives) is in the mix, too—an ingredient known for its beautifying antioxidant and circulation benefits. Add in Inca omega and golden jojoba oils, and you've got a multitasking miracle that hydrates, fortifies, and leaves you with a dewy glow (so you can look effortlessly put-together while keeping your emotions in check on New Year’s Eve).