With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. W publishes a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss in Icy Blue $40 See on Sephora Dior’s new Icy Blue gloss is, in fact, glass-like—and stunning on the lips. Peter Philips crafted this fantastical limited-edition shade, a delightful light pink with a hint of blue, exclusively for the Dior fall 2024 shows. As with all Dior Lip Maximizers, the formula ensures a flawless shine on the lips, free from any stickiness or bleeding.

Karam MD Enrich Breathable Barrier Balm $100 See on Karam MD Skin For a visibly radiant complexion, apply this nourishing protective balm every night before bedtime. Rich with bakuchiol and astaxanthin, this formulation delicately exfoliates and brightens the skin overnight. A potent blend of black cumin, sesame, Brazilian nut, and marula oils fortifies the skin and provides hydration without any lingering dryness on the skin.

Chanel Le Lift Pro Gommage AHA Resurfaçant $220 See on Bloomingdale's Take just five minutes out of your day and let Chanel’s newest peel impress you. This mask will leave your skin softer, smoother, and impeccably exfoliated. Formulated to be the initial step in Chanel’s Le Lift Pro process, the peel utilizes melipona enzymatic extract, which contains an active concentration of 4.99 percent alpha hydroxy acids—which removes dull, dead skin cells for a brighter complexion. Your finest lines will be visibly reduced, and your skin will appear more luminous upon first use as well.

Sisley-Paris Phyto-Teint Perfection Foundation $125 See on Neiman Marcus For those who prioritize an exceptional foundation in their makeup routine, this new launch does not disappoint. Sisley’s product is thin in consistency, yet delivers an impressive medium-to-full coverage that smooths out fine lines and imperfections immediately. Hydration is a common concern with full-coverage foundations—and let me assure you, my skin was adequately moisturized the whole time I used this foundation.

Clé de Peau Beauté The Precious Lipstick $110 See on Bergdorf Goodman For diehard makeup lovers who are serious about their lipstick game, this $110 formulation underwent seven years of rigorous development to perfect. Its serum-like texture not only delivers a concentrated dose of color but also provides intensive skincare benefits. Infused with diamond powder pigment and 24 karat gold powder, Clé de Peau’s lip hue enhances radiance and richness while reducing dullness. (We loved the shade Dynamic Ruby especially.)

Virtue Damage Reverse Hair Serum $60 See on Sephora A groundbreaking hair repair serum that delivers outstanding results and will not over-proteinize the hair? That’s music to our ears (and to our damaged locks). Through extensive scientific research, Virtue Labs developed a product that doles out precise doses of smart bio-identical alpha keratin 60ku, which targets the most damaged areas of the hair cuticle, particularly those left vulnerable after heat and color damage. This serum is revolutionary in that the actives carefully migrate to the damaged areas of the strands and repair while avoiding healthier strands.

Agent Nateur Holi(lash) Growth Mascara $43 See on Agent Nateur For best results, give this two-in-one mascara and lash fortifying treatment a two-week period to work. Not only does it separate and give volume to the lashes, making them visibly thicker, it fulfills its promise as an effective lash treatment rich with nourishing peptides, biotin, and Redensyl—plus our favorite wonder oil, jojoba oil.

Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo $38 See on Sephora Describing my obsession with this dewy color combo created by the beloved celeb makeup artist Patrick Ta as anything less than mania would be an understatement. The creamy pigment formulation seamlessly blends with your skin’s natural ceramide structure to produce a natural and dewy glow. Whether you blend both the crème and powder blush together or use the powder on the apples of your cheeks and the crème for subtle contouring, this blush duo yields a stunning finish.

Ross J. Barr Patch Pack £40 See on Ross J. Barr Keep these carefully formulated wellness patches readily available for home and travel. The product utilizes Mother Earth’s botanicals to soothe three of the most common ailments: inflammation and soreness, stress, and sleep problems. My favorite was the sleep patches, which are melatonin-free and harness the power of red peony root to promote rest—and combat oxidative stress.