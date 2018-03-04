While much of the focus at the Academy Awards is on who won (and what they wore)–the most memorable looks of all time wouldn’t have gone down in history without the right hair and makeup. And whether these actresses opted for a more refined glamour with polished curls and minimal makeup or a more daring approach with bold lips and edgy pixie cuts, these stars define grace and style on the red carpet. There is, of course, Grace Kelly and Cher, who wore embellished up-dos, Farrah Fawcett and her iconic beach waves, and Halle Berry’s ultra sleek pixie cut. All of these leading ladies prove that hair is ultimate beauty accessory. Meanwhile Michelle Williams’s scarlet red lips, Cate Blanchett’s bright pink berry lip, and Marion Cotillard and Jennifer Lawrence’s shimmering smokey eyes, make it clear that at the Oscars, beauty is more than just a finishing touch.

Getty Images Grace Kelly celebrates her Oscar for her role in The Country Girl in a soft wavy up do with flowers and a pink lip at the 1955 Academy Awards.

Getty Images At the 41st Annual Academy Awards, Barbra Streisand wore a voluminous bob with simple black eyeliner as she accepts her Oscar for her role in Funny Girl in 1969.

Getty Images In 1970, Elizabeth Taylor wore her soft curls swept back with a blue ribboned headband and a shimmery eye at the 42nd Annual Academy Awards.

Getty Images Jane Fonda won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1972 for her role in the 1971 film Klute, which launched a shaggy, feathered hairstyle of the same name.

Getty Images When Diana Ross was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar in 1973, she arrived at the 45th annual Academy Awards with short, loose curls and a big smile.

Getty Images Cher glowed at the 46th Annual Academy Awards in 1974 with full lashes, dewy skin and a sleek top bun with embellished flowers.

Getty Images Audrey Hepburn wore a pixie cut with full bangs at the 47th Annual Academy Awards in 1975.

Getty Images Lauren Hutton wore her shoulder-length locks in soft waves at the 47th Annual Academy Awards in 1975.

Getty Images Farrah Fawcett rocked her iconic blonde waves with a grey smokey eye at the 50th Annual Academy Awards in 1978.

Getty Images At the 51st Annual Academy Awards in 1979, Meryl Streep wore her long blonde hair swept over in tousled curls.

Getty Images Nicole Kidman attended 69th Annual Academy Awards in 1997 with her hair in a simple up do with rosy cheeks and a berry lip.

Getty Images Salma Hayek arrived at the 69th Annual Academy Awards in 1997 with a slick backed hairstyle and electric blue eyeshadow.

Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow looked simply chic with a sleek bun and luminous skin when she accepted her Oscar for her role Shakespeare in Love at the 71st Annual Academy Awards in 1999.

Getty Images Accepting her Oscar for her role in Erin Brockovich at the 73rd Annual Academy Awards in 2001, Julia Roberts wore her hair in a sleek and twisted up do.

Getty Images In 2002, Halle Berry celebrates her Monster’s Ball Oscar win at the 74th Annual Academy Awards with her iconic pixie cut.

Getty Images Charlize Theron glowed with sun-kissed luminous skin as she accepted her Oscar for Monster at the 76th Annual Academy Awards in 2004.

Getty Images Natalie Portman looked soft and romantic with light pink lips and an embellished up do at the 77th Annual Academy Awards in 2005.

Getty Images Cate Blanchett was radiant with a bright pink lip as she accepted her Oscar for The Aviator at the 77th Annual Academy Awards in 2005.

Getty Images Wearing her hair in a wavy tousled up do and a glossy red lip, Michelle Williams attended the 78th Annual Academy Awards in 2006.

Getty Images At the 80th Annual Academy Awards in 2008, French beauty Marion Cotillard wore a shimmery eye and swept over curls to accept her Oscar for La Vie En Rose.

Getty Images Freida Pinto attended the 81st Annual Academy Awards in 2009 with her hair in a twisted up do, and bronze shadow on her eyes.

Getty Images Radiating elegance at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards in 2010, Kate Winslet wore her hair in loose curls, with soft, shimmery makeup.

Getty Images Penelope Cruz wore a glamorous, wavy up do at the 84th Annual Academy Awards in 2012.

Getty Images Rooney Mara rocked sleek blunt bangs with porcelain skin and a red lip at the 84th Annual Academy Awards in 2012.

Getty Images Anne Hathaway wore a tousled pixie cut and a matte pink lip at the 85th Annual Academy Awards to accept her Oscar for Les Miserables.

Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence stunned at the 85th Annual Academy Awards in 2013–where she won an Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook–with a blonde tousled up-do.

Getty Images At the 86th Annual Academy Awards in 2014, Lupita Nyong’o wore an embellished headband to accept her Oscar.

Getty Images At the 2016 Academy Awards, actress Julianne Moore took a minimalist approach with subtle smokey eyes and relaxed waves.

Getty Images The La La Land actress Emma Stone radiated with her auburn red locks in polished curls with a crimson red berry lip in 2017.

Getty Images Viola Davis accepted her Oscar in 2017 while wearing a short haircut with a swooping bang.

Getty Images Mary J. Blige attended the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars Party while wearing a chic blonde bowl cut and sporting a smokey eye.

Getty Images Zendaya attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards in 2018 while wearing a sleek top bun and glossy lip.

Getty Images Andra Day arrives at the 90th Annual Academy Awards in 2018, wearing long wavy hair with miniature pink rose clips.

Getty Images Angela Bassett made the case for a pulled back pony and a dark berry lip (to match her bright fuschia gown) on the 2019 Academy Awards red carpet.

Getty Images Zazie Beetz arrived at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards with minimal makeup and a natural updo.