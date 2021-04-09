After years of relaxer treatments, too much straightening, and consistent blowouts, I’ve turned my efforts towards having the healthiest curls possible. Some days, it’s a struggle of frizz, split ends, and looking like Weird Al. But lately, I’ve been having more of those golden days where each of my fine, 3b curls is doing their special spirally-thing, and I catch a glimpse of myself in the mirror and ask, “Is that a Botticelli painting?” No disrespect to Mr. Yankovic, but I’m striving for Botticelli.

Enter the two main characters in my hair’s rebirth: Davines Naturaltech Nourishing Shampoo and Conditioner. The intensely moisturizing formula has strengthened my hair considerably and keeps my curls hydrated, bouncy, and smelling like pine needles and freshly cut grass for days.

I first heard of Davines products from my stylist, the curly hair maestro Shelby Samaria, who is a huge reason I’ve embraced my hair’s natural texture. “I recommended this Davines set because one, it's made sustainably,” Samaria explained to me. “Two, it's pretty diverse in terms of making all textures and hair porosities feel loved—it repairs, hydrates, and nourishes the hair.” Samaria says this combo works particularly well for fine to medium waves and curls because it hydrates without adding any extra weight. “For medium to coarse, kinky, and coily textures, I usually cocktail with several products on those textures because, as a 4c+ girl myself, we tend to need lots of hydration,” she notes.

Thanks to Davines’ superior formula (and Samaria’s expertise), every time I walk past a reflective surface I hear the words of Cher Horowitz echoing in my ear, “She looks like one of those Botticelli chicks.” A hair renaissance indeed.