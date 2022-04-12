The conspiracy to get us to dye our hair orange this spring continues, and Blackpink’s Jennie has officially joined team tangerine. Over the weekend, the K-Pop singer shared a set of photos on Instagram, showing off her newly dyed locks. “Dont talk to me or my new hair,” Jennie wrote alongside the set of six images, where her new look is on display, ending the caption with a fitting orange heart.

In the pics, Jennie poses in front of some orange flowers—which very well could have acted as inspiration for her vibrant hair change—showing off her Calvin Klein tee and jeans. The wardrobe is fitting considering Jennie is a face of the brand’s spring collection.

Jennie’s orange hair means she’s joining an exclusive group of stars who have also been experimenting with the bright color over the past few months. Kendall Jenner dyed her hair a similar hue, which she debuted at the Prada fall/winter 2022 show in February. Sydney Sweeney, meanwhile also experimented with orange hair, though she is now back to blonde after just a brief intermission. Three makes a pattern, and, thanks to Jennie, it is quickly becoming clear that orange is the hair color of the season. It’s only a matter of time before someone else pops up with the same blazing strands.