Another day, another dramatic celebrity hair transformation. The VIP set have been relishing in the opportunity to mix up their ‘dos as of late. First, Bella Hadid lightened up her locks, then Hailey Bieber got a major chop. Now, classic California gal Blake Lively has ditched her signature blonde locks for a deep auburn hue.

The actress shared the new look on Instagram in a blurry, kind of mysterious selfie on her story. With her head turned to the side, Lively showed off her new color, with her curls cascading down her chest and covering a black fishnet top. The actress did not include a caption on the image, but did add a song to the post, highlighting The Smashing Pumpkin’s “Lily.”

Instagram/@blakelively

The new look comes right after it was announced that Lively would star in the film adaption of Colleen Hoover’s 2016 romantic novel and #BookTok sensation, It Ends With Us. Lively will play Lily, a recent college graduate who meets and falls in love with the emotionally unavailable Ryle, who will be played by Jane the Virgin’s Justin Baldoni. It’s safe to bet that Lively’s choice of song is a clear reference to her new role, and, in the book, Lily is described as having red hair. Considering the lighting of this photo isn’t great, it’s possible this is the color she will have in the movie.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Lively with red hair. The actress embraced the color back in 2011 for her film Hick. Lively debuted the hue at the Time 100 gala that year while wearing an aqua Zuhair Murad dress, looking very much like a real life Princess Ariel.

Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic/Getty Images

This time around, the red seems to be a little more subdued, closer to auburn than a copper. Hopefully, we will eventually get a better photo from Lively (or better yet, a red carpet appearance), and see the look in all its glory.