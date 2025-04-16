Turns Out Blue Ivy Is Also a Makeup Guru

Blue Ivy is adding the role of beauty mogul to her growing resume. The 13-year-old daughter of Beyoncé Knowles and Jay-Z offered some makeup tips to her grandmother, Tina Knowles, in a recent Instagram video.

“My beauty guru and my manager, Miss Blue Ivy Carter, has instructed me that I need to dye my eyebrows because they have little gray streaks in them,” Ms. Tina said in the post. “So that’s what she’s doing and I can’t wait to see the end results, because right now I look like Dracula’s mama or something,” the businesswoman said as Blue filled in her eyebrows.

“Usually I have to get up and put eyeshadow in my brows, but look at these magical hands by the Blue Ivy Carter!” she said. “That’s my beauty guru! Look at these brows. I can’t get over that. I can just get up and go!”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Ms. Tina admitted in the caption that Blue was the one who suggested the beauty fix. “Yesterday my granddaughter Blue Ivy told me that I needed to dye my eyebrows,” the businesswoman captioned the video, adding “They had a lot of little grey hairs in them, but I thought that the hair was missing. So she tinted them for me. I love them. Capricorn energy.”

Fans were quick to sing the teenager’s praises in the comment section. “Blue keep that whole family running iktr,” one user wrote. “Notice how blue didn’t laugh when she called her the manager. She knows her job title,” another quipped.

Blue is the eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The power couple are also parents to twins Sir and Rumi, 7. Blue famously joined her mom on stage throughout the Renaissance tour for a choreographed dance to the song “My Power.” The teen also made her voice acting debut in Barry Jenkins’s live animated film, Mufasa: The Lion King, as Princess Kiara, the eldest lion cub daughter of Beyoncé’s character, Queen Nala. Is there anything she can’t do?