Over the years, we’ve seen Cher in a wide variety of hairstyles and wigs. Red, orange, blue, blonde. You name a color and Cher has probably worn a wig in the hue for a performance or red carpet. But the singer just revealed there is one hair color you will absolutely never see her in...gray.

In a recent interview with People, the new face of both M.A.C. Cosmetics and UGG revealed she will not be joining the numerous men and women who embraced their natural color during the pandemic. "[Going gray] is fine for other girls," she said. "I'm just not doing it!"

Cher has been known for her raven locks ever since she came on the scene and gained popularity in the ‘60s. Still, to this day when someone steps out with impossibly long jet black locks, it’s assumed to be a reference to the star. So, part of her disinterest toward going gray might be wrapped up in her desire to continue on with her iconic look and we can’t blame her. Of course, the woman would absolutely be able to pull off gray. I mean, she’s single handedly (OK, with the help of Saweetie), bringing back two of our favorite early aughts brands in M.A.C. and UGG. The woman can truly do anything. And if you disagree, “snap out of it!”