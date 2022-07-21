Is Rihanna Set to Launch Fenty Hair?

At this point, the Navy is fully aware that releasing a ninth studio album isn’t first on Rihanna’s list of priorities. But it’s not like she hasn’t been giving them plenty else in the six years since she released Anti. Case in point: According to a trademark filing tracked down by E! News, the 34-year-old singer is gearing up to launch Fenty Hair. The expansion of the Fenty empire—which spans from skincare to lingerie to beauty—will consist of accessories such as barrettes, scrunchies, nets, and clips, as well as wigs, extensions, and hair curlers.

Rihanna has had her fair share of hairstyles over the years, ranging from a pixie cut at the very start of her career to a red bob at the 2015 Met Gala. In fact, she had different ones—long wavy locks and a top knot—both times she’s been spotted in the two months since she gave birth to her first child with A$AP Rocky.

While the release date remains uncertain, new music is definitely still on the way. And according to Rih, it’ll be unlike anything you’ve heard from her before. “I’m really experimenting and music is like fashion,” she told the AP last September. “You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want and I treat music the same way. So, I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different.”