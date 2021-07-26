For the second time in less than two weeks, Iris Law is turning heads with a dramatic change to her hair. At least, what little of it there is left: Her first move was to shave it off and dye it platinum blonde, providing the perfect canvas for the blue hue the 20-year-old debuted over the weekend on Instagram. At this point, there’s practically zero chance you’d recognize Law with the brown locks that stretched halfway down her waist as recently as earlier this month.

Law, who is the daughter of actors Sadie Frost and Jude Law, simply captioned the post with a number of blueberry emojis (plus a single cryptic tornado). She also embraced the hue with a cerulean mini skirt, paired with a white one-shoulder crop top and array of gold jewelry. The look couldn’t have been more different from the white, semi-sheer Dior gown she recently wore at the Cannes Film Festival, proving herself a red carpet natural. (Followed almost immediately by proving she has the range when she stepped out wearing a silky pink bra as a top.)

No doubt more hair changes are to come: Iris has described the act of shaving her head as “liberating.” Plus, she has at least one parent’s approval. “I just love that blue hair!!,” Frost commented on the post.

In any case, at least one more transformation is guaranteed. While Iris originally thought she’d have to shave her head for her acting debut in Pistol, an upcoming FX series about the early days of the British punk scene, it turns out she’ll be wearing a wig.