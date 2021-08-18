The many fans who could have done without Jacob Elordi’s erstwhile mullet have Kaia Gerber to thank for its sudden disappearance last fall. It turns out the divisive look was almost a dealbreaker for the model, and she didn’t waste any time making us much clear. “My girlfriend, within a week of us dating, she cut it off,” the Euphoria star said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday. “She took me to the bathroom and she got scissors and she cut it off.” And she didn’t mince any words when doing so, telling Elordi, “You’re cute, but you’re not that cute.”

Elordi must have really fallen hard for Gerber when they started dating around last September because for him the cut was akin to a sacrifice. “I always had short back and sides because of the movies and shows,” he continued. “I’d always wanted a mullet. My mom never let me have one because she wanted me to be a gentleman, presentable.” And he barely even got to have one in the first place: Elordi’s mullet was more of a mullet-lite.

Gerber has yet to comment on the matter and has only recently begun to open up about their relationship. (Most notably by Instagramming a shirtless photo of the actor, whose mop was at that point perfectly inoffensive, with a caption referring to him as “[her] love.”) Still, it’s clear she’s had nothing but affection for Elordi since he acquiesced to her grooming demand. “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” she told Vogue earlier this year.

Gerber isn’t alone among celebrities who’ve staged hair-related interventions. According to Justin Bieber, his wife Hailey was behind the loss of his reviled mustache in 2018. She hasn’t had such success with his divisive looks since, though whether or not she had anything to do with it, she certainly looked happy when Bieber finally shaved off his scroungiest dreadlocks yet earlier this summer.