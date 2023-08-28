Nearly every move Kim Kardashian makes grabs headlines. So, when the Skims founder debuted a blunt, chin-length bob earlier this month, the Internet was sent into a frenzy. Many memes sprung up across Instagram and X (the site formerly known as Twitter) with reactions being a mix of shock and confusion. We’re used to seeing Kardashian sporting extremely long and straight styles, not a business woman special á la sister Kourtney. Even just last week during a trip to Japan, she was seen rocking a wavy hairdo, which caused many to question whether her bob phase was a thing of the past.

Well, over the weekend, Kardashian proved that the shortened style is here to stay (at least for now) when she attended This Is About Humanity's charity event in Los Angeles. For her ensemble, the 42-year-old opted for her favorite all-black palette which perfectly matched the deep shade of her hair.

Kardashian clearly wanted much of the focus to be on the blunt cut that made up her fringe bangs. She tied the rest of her hair up in a sleek bun and allowed the eyebrow-length fringe to really take center stage. Of course, hair was not the only area where Kardashian took a risk for the occasion.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She opted for a cinched take on the LBD with a form-fitting maxi dress by Alaïa. The silhouette of the long sleeve piece was entirely simple but was taken up a notch by a criss-cross corset belt that added some texture to the rest of the look.

The mogul then went the vintage route for her accessories. Over the Alaïa dress, she layered chunky Chanel jewelry and carried a quilted mini box bag also from the French brand. She sourced both pieces from Tokyo store Ecoland which she visited upon her mother-daughter trip with North last week. She also picked up a pink box bag, which looked eerily similar to the one Margot Robbie carried in Barbie.

Style stars are no stranger to mixing up their cuts—everyone from Rihanna to Emily Ratajkowski have opted for bangs within their bob styles. But Kardashian’s cut seems to be more blunt than her predecessors, more Willy Wonka-esque than your typical French Girl fringe. And after the drama with Kourtney over a “stolen” wedding country, we hope Kim’s cut won’t spark any further beef. It seems unlikely though, as she tried to changed things up a bit with some fringe.