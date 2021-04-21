12 Low-Waste Beauty Products for a More Eco-Friendly Routine

Reduce, reuse and recycle—there are plenty of ways to be a little more green this Earth Day, especially when it comes to your skincare, wellness and beauty routines. Many brands in this notoriously wasteful space are making strides towards more environmentally-conscious practices, low-impact natural ingredients, and low- or no-waste packaging. While you should always use what you have (and repurpose the container whenever possible) before investing in any additional eco-friendly options, if you’re trying to cut down on your plastic consumption, these are all great options to consider for your next medicine cabinet refresh. Here, 12 of our favorite effective, low-waste products you’ll want to keep in your rotation for good.

A rare example of a truly package-free option, these water-soluble body wash sachets from Plus contain aloe, eucalyptus and almond oil. With fragrance free and scented options, reducing waste has never been easier—or more luxurious.

Vaguely reminiscent of a Yoplait Oui container, Loli Beauty’s reusable jars come packed with skincare that looks (almost) good enough to eat. Their best-selling Date Nut Brulee acts as a cleanser, moisturizer and body balm all in one—meaning you can invest in fewer items.

This silky, lightweight serum bar is the perfect product to transition your skincare to summer, and cut down on unnecessary waste. Licorice extract and German blue chamomile promise more even skin tone with a hefty dose of moisture from jojoba and squalene.

These balmies from Axiology are a fun twist on the makeup crayon—simply peel away the recyclable paper and use it as blush, lipstick, or highlighter, wherever you want.

All of the glass products from the slow beauty brand Kindred Black are packaged in bottles handmade in Oaxaca, all of which will look great on your vanity long after the products run out. They offer a wide variety of lotions and potions, but this subtle hinoki and yuzu hair oil is perfect for warmer weather.

This pick isn’t totally packaging-free, but swapping your disposable razors for a sleek safety razor is a more eco-friendly (and economical) option in the long run. This gold option from Oui the People is currently sold out, but worth hopping on the waitlist for.

Shampoo bars aren’t for everyone (they tend to work better for finer textures), but this herbal option from Meow Meow tweet promises softer locks thanks to avocado and aloe, plus mega shine from hops and rosemary.

Bars aren’t just for the shower—banish frizz with this hair serum bar packed with Abyssinian Oil Esters and plant-based silicone.

Reset your oral care habits with this reusable set from by Humankind. Each trio of toothpaste tablets, mouthwash tablets and biodegradable floss promises to remove 4.17oz of plastic from your routine—it’s the little things that add up in the long run.

Swapping your bottled body wash for a chic bar soap is an easy way to cut down on your plastic consumption. Look for a luxurious option, like these small batch bars from Binu Binu, to make bathtime a relaxing ritual.

Not ready to switch to bar soap? Bathing Culture offers a variety of refillable bath and body products in cheerful glass bottles, plus sustainably made bath accessories.

Ditch synthetic loofahs for the real thing, or try this terra cotta and cotton option from Dehiya. It’s won countless awards for a reason!