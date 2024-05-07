BEAUTY

The 16 Best Beauty Moments at This Year’s Met Gala

Gigi Hadid at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan M...
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The Met Gala is, year after year, always about the dresses—there’s absolutely no question about that. But the dreamy and intricate garments celebrities don at the annual celebration of the Costume Institute’s exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wouldn’t be brought to life were it not for the artful hair and makeup looks that pull everything together. At the 2024 Met Gala, the beauty moments abounded and stunned. Zendaya was one of the first celebrities to hit the verdant carpet—and her vampy Maison Margiela Couture-inspired makeup, done by Pat McGrath herself, set the bar sky high for the night. Luckily, the Challengers star’s colleagues showed up in spectacular fashion: Greta Lee brought an impish edge to her white floral appliqué Loewe gown with a black mullet, while Kylie Jenner embraced the romance of her Audrey Hepburn-esque Givenchy gown with a ’90s updo punctuated by roses in her hair. Taylor Russell accentuated the natural almond shape of her eyes with an exaggerated cat eye and mini, wispy bangs. Gigi Hadid channeled C.Z. Guest with a blonde bob and fire engine red lips; Gabrielle Union let her natural beauty shine, but wore an intricate updo that screamed ’60s Mod. Rebecca Hall got creative with the theme, painting pastel flowers onto her shoulders that cascaded down to her gloves and eventually, her gown. Both Eve Hewson and Cailee Spaeny went the strawberry girl makeup route, with rosy cheeks and matching lipstick. Meanwhile, Anok Yai had a full beat to match her superhero-like sequined catsuit, and Paloma Elsesser drew on faux freckles to chic and cutesy effect. See below for more of our favorite hair and makeup looks of the night.

Taylor Russell
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Kylie Jenner
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Zendaya
Photo by Getty
Tyla
Photo by Masato Onoda/WWD via Getty Image
Greta Lee
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Naomi Campbell
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Rebecca Hall
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Michelle Williams
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Cailee Spaeny
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage
Gabrielle Union
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Gigi Hadid
Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Paloma Elsesser
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Elle Fanning
Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Anok Yai
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Eve Hewson
Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images
Isabelle Huppert
Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images