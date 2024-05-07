The Met Gala is, year after year, always about the dresses—there’s absolutely no question about that. But the dreamy and intricate garments celebrities don at the annual celebration of the Costume Institute’s exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wouldn’t be brought to life were it not for the artful hair and makeup looks that pull everything together. At the 2024 Met Gala, the beauty moments abounded and stunned. Zendaya was one of the first celebrities to hit the verdant carpet—and her vampy Maison Margiela Couture-inspired makeup, done by Pat McGrath herself, set the bar sky high for the night. Luckily, the Challengers star’s colleagues showed up in spectacular fashion: Greta Lee brought an impish edge to her white floral appliqué Loewe gown with a black mullet, while Kylie Jenner embraced the romance of her Audrey Hepburn-esque Givenchy gown with a ’90s updo punctuated by roses in her hair. Taylor Russell accentuated the natural almond shape of her eyes with an exaggerated cat eye and mini, wispy bangs. Gigi Hadid channeled C.Z. Guest with a blonde bob and fire engine red lips; Gabrielle Union let her natural beauty shine, but wore an intricate updo that screamed ’60s Mod. Rebecca Hall got creative with the theme, painting pastel flowers onto her shoulders that cascaded down to her gloves and eventually, her gown. Both Eve Hewson and Cailee Spaeny went the strawberry girl makeup route, with rosy cheeks and matching lipstick. Meanwhile, Anok Yai had a full beat to match her superhero-like sequined catsuit, and Paloma Elsesser drew on faux freckles to chic and cutesy effect. See below for more of our favorite hair and makeup looks of the night.

