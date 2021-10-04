PARIS FASHION WEEK
Inside Dior Makeup Artist Sam Visser’s Paris Fashion Week
Zoey Deutch in Dior makeup done by Sam Visser. Courtesy Sam Visser
Makeup artist Sam Visser is known for being a bit of a prodigy—he once was invited to watch a David LaChapelle shoot and begin his makeup training at the age of 12. That was not even a full decade ago, as the artist is now 21, and in that time, he’s made quite the name for himself, working for Kris Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Kaia Gerber. Visser was also recently named a Dior Beauty Ambassador, and thanks to that appointment, scored a trip to Paris for the spring 2022 shows. During his trip to Paris Fashion Week, the makeup maestro captured some lo-fi photos of the sights, the spas, and the shows—along with special guest Zoey Deutch—and let us in on his intimate guide to Parisian travel.