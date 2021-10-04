Inside Dior Makeup Artist Sam Visser’s Paris Fashion Week

Makeup artist Sam Visser is known for being a bit of a prodigy—he once was invited to watch a David LaChapelle shoot and begin his makeup training at the age of 12. That was not even a full decade ago, as the artist is now 21, and in that time, he’s made quite the name for himself, working for Kris Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Kaia Gerber. Visser was also recently named a Dior Beauty Ambassador, and thanks to that appointment, scored a trip to Paris for the spring 2022 shows. During his trip to Paris Fashion Week, the makeup maestro captured some lo-fi photos of the sights, the spas, and the shows—along with special guest Zoey Deutch—and let us in on his intimate guide to Parisian travel.

Courtesy of Sam Visser Arrived in my favorite city, Paris.

Courtesy of Sam Visser Received the most beautiful welcome to Paris from my Dior family.

Courtesy of Sam Visser Having a walk around my favorite park in the city: Parc Monceau.

Courtesy of Sam Visser Restocking my kit with my favorite Dior Makeup products.

Courtesy of Sam Visser Made a stop for my favorite sweet treat before work, Pierre Hermé. The rose, framboise, and lychee macarons are incredible.

Courtesy of Sam Visser Enjoying the new Dior Spa at Chateau Blanc, the most divine spa I’ve ever experienced.

Courtesy of Sam Visser Getting Zoey Deutch ready for the Dior ready-to-wear show using my favorite Dior Makeup products.

Courtesy of Sam Visser Zoey’s final look for the show.

Courtesy of Sam Visser Watching the Dior women’s ready-to-wear Spring 2022 show.

Courtesy of Sam Visser Taking Zoey’s makeup from day to evening for the Miss Dior cocktail event at L’Avenue.

Courtesy of Sam Visser Zoey’s final look for the Miss Dior cocktail party.

Courtesy of Sam Visser Using some of the new Dior Makeup Forever Couture Luminizers on Zoey to create radiant skin.

Courtesy of Sam Visser Zoey Deutch.