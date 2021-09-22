Bella Hadid Channels Back to School Style in a Plaid Suit

For many of us, the first day of school was always a painfully fraught experience. You’d spend all night trying to pick out the perfect outfit, only to feel upstaged at every hallway turn by everyone else in their first-day outfits. And even if you were the most popular kid in the locker room, you still felt like you were stuck in an awkward PEN15 episode. Naturally, though, Bella Hadid serves us a masterclass in first-day wear, and she looks effortlessly collected as she strolls through New York City.

In this fall ensemble, Hadid is wearing plaid printed flared jeans with a matching cropped jacket. The lightly puffed sleeves add a modern touch to her throwback Y2K jeans, and her top features an on-trend chest cut-out that brings back Delia*s vibes. She accessorized with square-toe boots, an oversized orange lobster hair clip, an initial necklace by Turkish designer Dilara Findikoglu, and an oversized Chanel tote bag. She’s also carrying an actual composition notebook and laptop, showing off her cheeky sense of humor as she leans into the schoolgirl archetype. Of course, Hadid isn’t actually going back to school as far as we know, but she does have a new day job to attend to that might require a laptop and notebook. She’s now the co-founder of a wellness drink line.

Photo: Gotham/GC Images.

Photo: Gotham/GC Images.