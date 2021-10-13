Sisleya’s Anti-Dark Spot Serum Is Melasma-Fighting Liquid Gold

I’m not a dermatologist, nor am I an aesthetician, and thank god almighty, I’m not a TikTok influencer. But I am a woman who’s dealt with melasma on my face for many, many years. I’ve tried and researched what feels like everything on earth, searching for a cure to rid myself of this skin condition—and therefore consider myself something of an expert on the topic.

Through my extensive research, I have learned there’s no real cure. Once you have melasma, there is no way of getting rid of it. You can only manage it and try to prevent it from getting worse. I’ve also learned—unfortunately, several thousands of dollars later—that peels, lasers, and those painful, pricey multistep skin regimens involving strong mixtures of hydroquinone, vitamin C, and retinols may get rid of pigmentation for a certain amount of time, but in the long run, these products and treatments made my melasma worse. What any skin expert should be telling you is this: use a combination of high-grade, non-invasive products coupled with sunscreen and a great hat.

Given all this, I’m still constantly searching for products that can help. Sisley, a brand I am a known fan of, recently came out with a new dark spot serum from their Sisleya line called L’Integral Radiance Anti-Dark Spot Serum. While I do love this line, especially the Sisleya namesake, I still approached usage with some amount of incertitude.

After one month of using this product in the morning and nighttime, I am absolutely in love with what it does. My satisfaction is two-part: The serum’s consistency is thin and fast-absorbing; it felt great not to have something heavy or sticky on the skin. Immediately, my face looked noticeably brighter and far more radiant than it has been all year.

Sisley uses Oat Seed and Ginkgo Biloba Leaf extract in the formulation—these ingredients help to improve the overall quality of skin while adding brightness. This product is unique in that it uses Lansium extract, which helps inhibit melanin production. Combined with Hexylresorcinol, the extract evens out the skin tone, and they work together to stop your skin’s natural reaction to make more pigmentation. In terms of long-term effects, I noticed that there were new no spots—and, might I add, I live in Los Angeles. It’s not as if I’m writing from Oslo in the winter. I have constant exposure to heat and sun thanks to the several heat waves this past month alone. Yes, Sisleya’s L’Integral Radiance Anti-Dark Spot Serum is pricey, at $570 a bottle, but I would rather pay that price to use something that makes me sincerely happy with my skin, and truly works.