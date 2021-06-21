Though they were first linked together back in 2019, Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody and Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman made their relationship red carpet official for the first time over the weekend during the Tribeca Film Festival. Brody was on hand for the premiere of his film Clean, which he co-wrote and stars in as a garbage collector reckoning with his violent past. He had made previous appearances at events surrounding the festival, but this was the first for which Chapman was by his side.

Though it is still unknown how they met, Brody and Chapman’s relationship is nothing new at this point. The pair was first rumored to be dating in 2019, and People magazine confirmed their status back in February 2020.

Chapman is the ex-wife of Harvey Weinstein, but announced her decision to divorce him in October 2017 just days after multiple articles detailed the long history of sexual abuse allegations made against the former film producer. The divorce was quickly finalized by January 2018. She has two children from the relationship. (Weinstein is also currently serving a 23-year prison sentence.)

"She finds [him] to be an interesting person with a deep passion for his work that is similar to hers,” a source told People back in 2020 while confirming Chapman’s relationship with Brody while adding the coupling “diverts her attention from the pain of her situation and subsequent split.”

Brody has previously been linked to models Lara Lieto and Elsa Pataky (the latter of whom is now married to Chris Hemsworth), though his dating life has been rather low-profile for the past few years.

Chapman, meanwhile, has continued to carry on running Marchesa, though her co-designer and co-founder Keren Craig departed in 2019.